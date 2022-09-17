Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Suspect shot at Washington State trooper, barricaded himself in car for hours on SR 9
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A suspect shot at a Washington State Patrol trooper and barricaded himself in his car for hours on State Route 9 Monday night. Two Washington State Patrol troopers returned fire at the suspect, striking and injuring him. The suspect was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an hours-long standoff.
2 arrested; guns and drugs recovered from stolen state patrol vehicle
EVERETTE, Wash. — Everett police said two people were arrested after officers stopped the pair in a stolen Washington State Patrol vehicle two weeks ago. A man who was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle from an earlier incident in Lynnwood was arrested, authorities said.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT, Department of Commerce and State Patrol respond to threat of legal action over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce and State Patrol all responded to the City of Spokane's letter threatening legal action if Camp Hope isn't cleared out by Oct. 20. The letter outlines four actions the agencies said could be taken to remove Camp Hope:
KXRO.com
Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted
An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
ncwlife.com
WDFW officer rides to the rescue after horse dilemma
You don’t see a lot of suspects arrested while on horseback these days, but that’s what happened recently in Southwest Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report that a man riding a horse had drawn a pistol and pointed it at a motorist along the Kalama River.
Human remains washed ashore near Sequim may be victim of floatplane crash
Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Friday may be one of the victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. At about noon on Friday, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
q13fox.com
Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
3 Dead Cattle, 2 More Injured by Wolves in Northeast Washington in Last Month
COLVILLE - Earlier this month, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff investigated four wolf depredations in the Leadpoint wolf pack territory, in addition to a depredation confirmed on Aug. 22. On Sept. 1, WDFW staff investigated a dead calf that had been reported by a range rider in a...
Tri-City Herald
Can I make a left turn at a red light onto a one-way street? Here’s what WA law says
Many downtown areas in urban areas in Seattle and Tacoma are full of one-way streets, causing confusion about what rules apply, or the differences from two-way streets. But what about turning left onto a one-way street during a red light?. Although a steady red light while turning left usually means...
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
Feds Seek 10-Year Term for Central Washington man who Billed Tyson for 200,000 Head of Cattle That Didn't Exist
The Justice Department has recommended ex-cattleman Cody Easterday spend at least 10 years and one month in prison for defrauding Tyson Fresh Meats and another victim out of $244 million. In a memo filed in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington, federal prosecutors called the theft "staggering." Following standard...
Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board
UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
KREM
Ellensburg doctor who sold COVID-19 vaccine waivers has license suspended
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A Washington state medical board has suspended the license of an Ellensburg doctor who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine waivers to help workers dodge a state vaccine mandate. The Washington state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery announced...
Chronicle
Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington
There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
