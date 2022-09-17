ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

Suspect shot at Washington State trooper, barricaded himself in car for hours on SR 9

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A suspect shot at a Washington State Patrol trooper and barricaded himself in his car for hours on State Route 9 Monday night. Two Washington State Patrol troopers returned fire at the suspect, striking and injuring him. The suspect was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after an hours-long standoff.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelton, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Shelton, WA
Crime & Safety
KXRO.com

Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted

An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8. When she entered the...
MCCLEARY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

WDFW officer rides to the rescue after horse dilemma

You don’t see a lot of suspects arrested while on horseback these days, but that’s what happened recently in Southwest Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report that a man riding a horse had drawn a pistol and pointed it at a motorist along the Kalama River.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Johnston
q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Crime#Drugs#Washington State Patrol#Wsp
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Eight Large Fires Continue to Burn in Washington

There are eight large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Sept. 20. The site defines a large fire as any wildland fire in timber 100 acres or greater, and 300 acres or greater in grasslands/rangelands, or has an Incident Management Team assigned to it.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy