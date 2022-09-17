Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL TO TAKE ON UNDEFEATED SIOUX FALLS
THE MATCHUP The Bulldogs will be on the road Saturday to take on Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. In the overall series against USF, UMD trails 1-3. The last time the Bulldogs played USF was in 2019, falling 34-3. Historically, this match-up has put up a challenge for Minnesota Duluth. On the road the Bulldogs have gone 0-2 against the Cougars. Sioux Falls has the highest ranked offense in the league.
NO. 5 BULLDOGS WILL HEAD EAST TO FACE LONG ISLAND IN SEASON OPENING SERIES
Seven months removed from returning the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey program back to a NCAA championship game, the 2022-23 Bulldogs will hit the road this weekend for their first non-conference opening series action since 2019. UMD will face New England Women's Hockey Alliance member Long Island University on Saturday and Sunday at the Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. Both games are set to drop the puck at 6:45 p.m. CT.
UMD VOLLEYBALL VOLUMES: WINS IN ROMANO TRANSLATE TO #9 RANKING
Welcome to UMD Volleyball Volumes, a new weekly roundup of all of the action from the weekend. Featured will be deeper dives into individual/team performances, closer looks at critical moments across the matches, quotes from coaches and players and more. If you enjoy narratives to supplement stat sheets, UMD Volleyball Volumes will be the place for you.
UMD HOCKEY RANKED NO. 5 IN USCHO PRESEASON POLL
The University of Minnesota Duluth has been ranked No. 5 in the USCHO preseason poll for the 2022-23 season. UMD moved up one spot from last year, where they were ranked sixth. To earn the fifth spot bid, Minnesota Duluth received 748 votes. With Denver ranked at No.1 and North...
