Read full article on original website
Emmaline
5d ago
He's spot on in what is a true evangelical. Yes, we vote, but our ultimate goal is to be as much like Christ as possible, to share the Truth of Jesus to a world searching everywhere for meaning but not finding it until they surrender to Christ and live fully for Him.
Reply(3)
11
Viva Satire!
5d ago
"The Patriots Rally against Tyranny attended by the Author in 1964 featuring some of the most dangerousRacists in America." Some things never change, as Trump is holding one tonight in Ohio!
Reply
10
Hannah Blazewick
5d ago
Most racist in the United States are African Americans. Most the attacks on Asians on Jews and Jews and others are done by African Americans. Check your FBI reports
Reply(8)
13
Related
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
What is Christian nationalism? The belief gaining ground in the GOP that says the US is and should always be a Christian nation
Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train
Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
Fox News
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
U.K.・
My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition
One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Anti-choice megachurch pastor resigns after being busted in "unhealthy" Instagram relationship
Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, which operates under the Southern Baptist sect, announced this week that he's resigning his position after having an Instagram relationship. Chandler, who is married with three children, told his flock, "I fell short." Christianity Today explained that the elders in the...
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters
A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign
Pine-Richland School District said it's investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student." The post Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign appeared first on NewsOne.
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 48