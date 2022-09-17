Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Youthful Wyoming Football Team Begins to Emerge
LARAMIE -- We are a quarter of the way through the football season. Better yet, can you believe the Cowboys are 3-1 and already 1-0 in Mountain West play with an impressive 17-14 victory over Air Force, the preseason favorite to win the division?. Wyoming has won three straight after...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of BYU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's eyes weren't deceiving him last Friday night. It really was that good. Watching the film just confirmed it. "I thought it was one of the most complete games that we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach," he said Monday during his weekly press conference, referring to the 17-14 victory over Air Force. "... What I thought was really impressive was how we started the game out. You know, the first drive was almost an eight-minute drive."
Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Falcons
LARAMIE -- Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl handed out just one game ball after the Cowboys 17-14 upset victory over Front Range rival Air Force Friday night inside a raucous War Memorial Stadium. That went to team doctor Matthew Boyer, the man responsible for "getting Easton right." By now you...
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ
The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!. Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival. Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join...
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
YOU’RE INVITED: Meet the Laramie Police Chief Candidates
According to a release by the City of Laramie's office, seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews last week. The interview was before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies, and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in...
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
YOU’RE INVITED: Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House!
The City of Laramie Planning Division inviting YOU, the community to a Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House event. Albany County and the City of Laramie are hosting an open house to present the preliminary concepts in the Laramie Area Growth Plan. Share your input on the preliminary future land...
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
New Educator Joins University of Wyoming Extension
The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Dagan Montgomery as the new agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Sublette County. "Dagan comes to us with a solid foundation in production agriculture and a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in Extension," comments Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
