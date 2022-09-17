Read full article on original website
Related
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
GALLERY: Youthful Wyoming Football Team Begins to Emerge
LARAMIE -- We are a quarter of the way through the football season. Better yet, can you believe the Cowboys are 3-1 and already 1-0 in Mountain West play with an impressive 17-14 victory over Air Force, the preseason favorite to win the division?. Wyoming has won three straight after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of BYU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's eyes weren't deceiving him last Friday night. It really was that good. Watching the film just confirmed it. "I thought it was one of the most complete games that we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach," he said Monday during his weekly press conference, referring to the 17-14 victory over Air Force. "... What I thought was really impressive was how we started the game out. You know, the first drive was almost an eight-minute drive."
Three stars of the game: Pokes vs. Falcons
LARAMIE -- Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl handed out just one game ball after the Cowboys 17-14 upset victory over Front Range rival Air Force Friday night inside a raucous War Memorial Stadium. That went to team doctor Matthew Boyer, the man responsible for "getting Easton right." By now you...
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
IN THIS ARTICLE
THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!. Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival. Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join...
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YOU’RE INVITED: Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House!
The City of Laramie Planning Division inviting YOU, the community to a Laramie Area Growth Plan Open House event. Albany County and the City of Laramie are hosting an open house to present the preliminary concepts in the Laramie Area Growth Plan. Share your input on the preliminary future land...
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
YOU’RE INVITED: Meet the Laramie Police Chief Candidates
According to a release by the City of Laramie's office, seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews last week. The interview was before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies, and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in...
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
FOCO Police: Person Shot Several Times In Old Town Incident
Police in Fort Collins are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in Old Town in which someone was shot and 'seriously injured." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, on Saturday morning at about 1:30, officers working foot patrol heard several gunshots.
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs
The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars. According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0