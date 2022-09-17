Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO