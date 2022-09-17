ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Governor Wolf signs House Bill 930, new missing person’s law

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Closure and peace of mind, that’s the idea behind a new state law. And a local family played a major role in the passing of that law. Governor Tom Wolf was surrounded by the families of missing persons and lawmakers Tuesday as he signs House Bill 930. This was a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

PA Counties Receiving Their First Payments from Major Opioid Settlement

Many counties in Pennsylvania have received their first payments through a settlement with four of the prescription drug companies that helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, now those counties have to decide how to spend it. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/12/with-opioid-settlement-money-in-hand-midstate-counties-to-take-grant-applications/. (Original air-date: 9/19/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations

The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion

For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in 1-year-olds overdose death

The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pennsylvanians
PennLive.com

Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
PERRIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy