Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Wolf signs House Bill 930, new missing person’s law
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Closure and peace of mind, that’s the idea behind a new state law. And a local family played a major role in the passing of that law. Governor Tom Wolf was surrounded by the families of missing persons and lawmakers Tuesday as he signs House Bill 930. This was a […]
AG: Former Trooper sentenced for stealing, using heroin on the job
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room. According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges […]
wdiy.org
PA Counties Receiving Their First Payments from Major Opioid Settlement
Many counties in Pennsylvania have received their first payments through a settlement with four of the prescription drug companies that helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. WITF’s Brett Sholtis reports, now those counties have to decide how to spend it. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/12/with-opioid-settlement-money-in-hand-midstate-counties-to-take-grant-applications/. (Original air-date: 9/19/22)
Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations
The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion
For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
RELATED PEOPLE
wskg.org
Pennsylvania drivers could start buying custom license plates online under a House-approved bill
(WITF) – Pennsylvania drivers could have their pick of new license plate designs under a bill the state House is moving forward. A few Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the bill, which would allow private companies to sell their own plate designs to drivers online. Right now, drivers can pick them up only at a DMV location.
Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in 1-year-olds overdose death
The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County […]
mahoningmatters.com
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
Former nurse aide sentenced for assaulting patient
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the location of the assault. WILKES-BARRE — A former
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while...
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars. Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000. It was found wrapped...
Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case
An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Pennsylvania
TopAgency.com shared data on the most popular beer brands in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0