Laramie, WY

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of BYU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's eyes weren't deceiving him last Friday night. It really was that good. Watching the film just confirmed it. "I thought it was one of the most complete games that we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach," he said Monday during his weekly press conference, referring to the 17-14 victory over Air Force. "... What I thought was really impressive was how we started the game out. You know, the first drive was almost an eight-minute drive."
LARAMIE, WY
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way

Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
WYOMING STATE
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over

As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card

A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
CHEYENNE, WY
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead

A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café

The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
CHEYENNE, WY
#College Football#Cowboys#Air Force Falcons#American Football#University Of Wyoming#Air Force
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

