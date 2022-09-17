Read full article on original website
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of BYU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's eyes weren't deceiving him last Friday night. It really was that good. Watching the film just confirmed it. "I thought it was one of the most complete games that we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach," he said Monday during his weekly press conference, referring to the 17-14 victory over Air Force. "... What I thought was really impressive was how we started the game out. You know, the first drive was almost an eight-minute drive."
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Zoo Cam Awaiting Arrival Of Baby Giraffe In Colorado Is Rolling
Who doesn't love a cute baby animal? If you raised your hand and are in that group, we simply cannot be friends. There's nothing quite looking at cute pictures of baby animals to give you the warm and fuzzies and one of the cutest of all of the baby animals in my humble opinion is the baby giraffe.
Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way
Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Laramie Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead
A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs
The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars. According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.
First Human Case of West Nile Reported in Laramie County
Cheyenne Laramie County Public Health on Friday announced the first human case of West Nile virus in the county this year. West Nile virus is spread when mosquitoes feed on infected birds and then bite people and animals. "A bite from an infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in...
Cheyenne Man Now Charged With Vehicular Homicide in Suspected DUI Crash
A new charge of aggravated vehicular homicide has been filed against a 45-year-old Cheyenne man in connection with a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Aug. 22 near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Pinion Drive. Police say Bryan Ciccone was...
