Zoo Cam Awaiting Arrival Of Baby Giraffe In Colorado Is Rolling
Who doesn't love a cute baby animal? If you raised your hand and are in that group, we simply cannot be friends. There's nothing quite looking at cute pictures of baby animals to give you the warm and fuzzies and one of the cutest of all of the baby animals in my humble opinion is the baby giraffe.
Renewed Rivalry: Wyoming, BYU Meet for 79th Time
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys and Brigham Young Cougars will renew an old rivalry this coming Saturday when the two teams meet for the 79th time. Wyoming will bring a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Mountain West Conference into the game. BYU is 2-1 on the season and is ranked No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press media poll and No. 23 in the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll.
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man Wins Over $1 Million In Las Vegas Slot Machine
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was supposed to be a quick weekend trip for Cheyenne businessman Marc Thayer. And it was. It just turned out to be a profitable one as well. Thayer, owner of a home and business security system company in Cheyenne, flew...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
coloradopols.com
Send In Cory: Erik Aadland’s Worst Endorsement Yet
Republican CD-7 congressional candidate Erik Aadland’s campaign, despite running in a race made somewhat more competitive by redistricting, entered what could be a terminal nosedive beginning in late August, when archived video of Aadland calling the 2020 elections “absolutely rigged” was conspicuously deleted from the Jefferson County GOP Men’s Club website. A couple of weeks later, 538.com reported on Aadland telling Republicans in the district more recently that “we have an illegitimate government in power,” but he can’t “talk about election integrity on and on and on because it’s not an issue that wins us this race.” Aadland has been endorsed by a variety of toxic far-right personalities like QAnon theorist Paul Vallely and local anti-immigrant firebrand Tom Tancredo–which is on the message Aadland has clearly chosen, but doesn’t help Aadland appear reasonable in a district that still favors Democrats (and therefore reality) based on previous results by several points.
Kozak Fires Back At Hollingshead: Let’s Join The 21st Century
Laramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak says he ''wants "to bring the sheriff's office into the 21st century" and says he's disappointed that one of his former rivals for the GOP nomination is not supporting the party nominee, instead opting to support an independent candidate Jeff Barnes. Kozak won the...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of BYU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl's eyes weren't deceiving him last Friday night. It really was that good. Watching the film just confirmed it. "I thought it was one of the most complete games that we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach," he said Monday during his weekly press conference, referring to the 17-14 victory over Air Force. "... What I thought was really impressive was how we started the game out. You know, the first drive was almost an eight-minute drive."
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 19, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken south of Laramie, Wyoming by Sue Kersey. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where...
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Police ask for help finding information and tips after death of a Colorado deputy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking help in getting information and tips, while sending sympathy after the death of a Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy. The department posted condolences and a call for information on their Facebook page. With their post CPD shared the following release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams:
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4 Set to Film in Larimer County
Another TV show is coming to Colorado to do some filming in Colorado. Maybe we'll see some of our neighbors on the television, along a street that will have a new name when these guys are done. Colorado has been enticing production companies to come into the state to make...
Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way
Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
