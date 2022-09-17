Read full article on original website
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook
Franklin Regional football notched perhaps the biggest win of the week in the entire WPIAL last Friday, as the host Panthers stunned Gateway 16-7 in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener. The Gators, who entered the season as the consensus favorite in Class 5A, suffered their first loss, dropping to 3-1, while the Panthers improved to 2-1. FR had not defeated Gateway since 2016. Franklin Regional running back Zach Bewszka posted 29 carries for 142 yards and scored his team’s only TD, while quarterback Roman Sarnic rushed 28 times for 126 yards. The Panthers also received a strong showing on special teams, as kicker Joseph Bayne connected from 27 yards in the first half, and his field goals from 34 and 22 yards accounted for all of the scoring in the second half. Gateway QB Brad Birch hooked up with Leonard Sherrod on a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the Gators’ only points.
Yarnell named ACC Rookie of the Week
A week removed from running the scout team and not even being in the offensive huddles, quarterback Nate Yarnell winning a conference award
🍎Pumpkins and PYO Farms near North Huntingdon, Greensburg, and More!
Can you think of anything more fun to do in the fall than pumpkin patches and pick-your-own farms? The weather is cooler, and the leaves are changing. It's the perfect time to venture to pumpkin patches and PYO farms near North Huntingdon, Greensburg, Latrobe, and More!. 🎃 Pumpkins. Frye...
Late Pittsburgh-area magician to be honored in Scott Township magic show
In decades as a magician, Dick Recktenwald pulled quite a few rabbits from a hat. They weren’t live rabbits, mind you, but sponge rabbits. Still, though, they were rabbits. “That was always a crowd-pleaser,” according to his son, Mark Recktenwald. The younger Recktenwald would accompany his father when he put on magic shows at Cub Scout banquets, nursing homes, lodges, birthday parties, family picnics and other events.
Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022
Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain, autumn temperatures returning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're less than a week away from the first day of autumn, and if you step outside by the end of next week, you'll feel it in the air.ALERT: None.AWARE: A few showers/storms are possible Monday.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm and above-average temperatures are still going strong! We'll stay mostly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and warm again with highs in the low to mid-80s, so at least it's dry for the Steelers' home opener!The rain finally returns for some of us come Monday. A few showers may...
Mt. Pleasant man charged after incident in Westmoreland County courtroom
A man accused of incidents involving two nurses at the Westmoreland County Prison was charged Monday after a woman was injured when he “thrusted himself” at his attorney in a courtroom, according to court papers. Joe Paul Biller, 37, of Mt. Pleasant, is facing a charge of simple...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday
Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
Greene County, PA
Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
Pittsburgh Weather: Strong winds, severe weather cause for concern heading into Wednesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking ahead, strong winds and fast-moving storms could be cause for concern heading into tomorrow.Aware: Gorgeous today - storms arrive later tomorrow followed by a drop in temperatures.Alert: First Alert Weather Day TOMORROW for afternoon/evening potential severe storms.Tuesday is shaping up to be a beautiful, warm, sunny final Tuesday of summer (we welcome fall just after 9 PM Thursday) with highs very seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will bring even warmer temperatures into the lower to mid-80s for the first half of the day before big changes arrive in the afternoon and evening in...
Natural gas leak reported in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Gas crews were responding to a reported natural gas leak in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood on Monday. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 video showed fire trucks and Peoples Gas vehicles at the scene, near UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. The initial call...
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from free plane flights to fall celebrations and the Chinese Cultural Festival
With the autumnal equinox on Thursday, this weekend is the first official weekend of fall in Pittsburgh. There’s a ton going on for families and kids – including a slew of fall festivals and pumpkin-themed fun. Check out this weekend’s many things to do in Pittsburgh with kids:
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
