Westmoreland County, PA

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Franklin Regional football notched perhaps the biggest win of the week in the entire WPIAL last Friday, as the host Panthers stunned Gateway 16-7 in the Class 5A Big East Conference opener. The Gators, who entered the season as the consensus favorite in Class 5A, suffered their first loss, dropping to 3-1, while the Panthers improved to 2-1. FR had not defeated Gateway since 2016. Franklin Regional running back Zach Bewszka posted 29 carries for 142 yards and scored his team’s only TD, while quarterback Roman Sarnic rushed 28 times for 126 yards. The Panthers also received a strong showing on special teams, as kicker Joseph Bayne connected from 27 yards in the first half, and his field goals from 34 and 22 yards accounted for all of the scoring in the second half. Gateway QB Brad Birch hooked up with Leonard Sherrod on a 16-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the Gators’ only points.
