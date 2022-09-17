Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
Augustana Soccer Back at Home for NSIC Matches
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana soccer returns to Morstad Field for a pair of NSIC matches this weekend. The Vikings host the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Minnesota Crookston visits the Vikings. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Action can be followed at GoAugie.com/Live or on the...
goaugie.com
No. 13 Vikings Look to Keep Momentum Rolling Against Wolves
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13 Augustana football team is back home Saturday to host Northern State. The contest begins at 1 p.m. Parking lots to Kirkeby-Over Stadium open at 8 a.m. including the First PREMIER Tailgate (west) parking lot. Parking is free to A-Club members with their passes (if applicable) and only $10 per spot for the public.
goaugie.com
Viking Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Hardrocker Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D.--Augustana men's golf completed the Hardrocker Invite Tuesday, finishing in fourth place as a team. The golfers that participated in the tournament for AU were Will Allen, Jacob Stewart, Bennett Geraets, Cullen Johnson and Spencer Wittstruck. Inside the Tournament. Tournament Finish: 4th of 7 Teams. Tournament Champion: South...
goaugie.com
Men’s Tennis Opens Season at Drake Invite
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Augustana men's tennis team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend to open the fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Drake Invite. The invite was an individualized tournament setup that saw eight student-athletes compete. In singles, sophomore Henry Dornbusch defeated Nikita...
