ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Segments#Linus Business#The Antithrombin Market#Antithrombins#Scripps Laboratories 2#Lfb Usa 4#Kedrion S P
Benzinga

'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly

Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's AZN Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative

Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Synthesis and comparative evaluation of Lu-labeled PEG and non-PEG variant peptides as HER2-targeting probes

Highest global cancer incidence of female breast cancer is a matter of great concern. HER2-positive breast cancers have high mortality rate hence detection at an early stage is vital for successful treatment, improved cancer care and survival rate. Radiolabeled peptides have emerged as new alternatives to radiolabeled antibodies to overcome the limitations of slow clearance and uptake in non-target tissues. Herein, DOTA-A9 peptide and its pegylated variant were constructed on solid phase and radiolabeled with [177Lu]LuCl3. [177Lu]DOTA-A9 and [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 displayed high binding affinity (Kd"‰="‰48.4"‰Â±"‰1.4 and 55.7"‰Â±"‰12.3Â nM respectively) in human breast carcinoma SKBR3 cells. Two radiopeptides exhibited renal excretion and rapid clearance from normal organs. Uptake in SKBR3 tumor and tumor-to-background ratios were significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) for [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 at the three time points investigated. Xenografts could be clearly visualized by [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 in SPECT images at 3, 24 and 48Â h p.i. indicating the potential for further exploration as HER2-targeting probe. The encouraging in vivo profile of PEG construct, [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 incentivizes future studies for clinical applications.
CANCER
The Independent

Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2022

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion. • RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Steelcase SCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
WORLD
Benzinga

Nasdaq Down 50 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.99% to 30,713.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.50% to 11,477.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.92% to 3,863.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares fell by just...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy