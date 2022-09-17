Virginia R. Johannemann, 90, of Ferdinand, died Monday, September 19, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born in St. Henry January 10, 1932, to Clem and Clara (Brinkman) Lange. She married Albert J. Johannemann May 17, 1952, at St. Henry Church. He died February 16, 2012.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO