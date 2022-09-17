Read full article on original website
Virginia R. Johannemann, 90, Ferdinand
Virginia R. Johannemann, 90, of Ferdinand, died Monday, September 19, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born in St. Henry January 10, 1932, to Clem and Clara (Brinkman) Lange. She married Albert J. Johannemann May 17, 1952, at St. Henry Church. He died February 16, 2012.
Cecil C. Hill, 80, Jasper
Cecil C. Hill, 80, of Jasper, died Saturday, September 17, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Washington December 25, 1941, to Alvin and Mary (Elsey) Hill. He married Vicki S. Hill October 8, 1993, in Jasper. Cecil was a graduate of Austin Community...
