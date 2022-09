Cecil C. Hill, 80, of Jasper, died Saturday, September 17, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Washington December 25, 1941, to Alvin and Mary (Elsey) Hill. He married Vicki S. Hill October 8, 1993, in Jasper. Cecil was a graduate of Austin Community...

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO