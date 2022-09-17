Read full article on original website
Johnson Inducted Into Texas Athletics Hall of Honor
AUSTIN, TEXAS – California Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Robyne Johnson added yet another accolade to her impressive résumé late last week as she was honored by her alma mater and inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor late last week. "This means a...
October 1 Cal-Washington State Game At 2:30 PM
BERKELEY – Cal's Pac-12 road game at Washington State is slated to kick off at 2:30 pm PT from Martin Stadium in Berkeley on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pac-12 Network will televise the contest live. Cal leads the all-time series against Washington State, 48-29-5. The teams have split their last...
Collins Named Pac-12 Defender of the Week
SAN FRANCISCO – California women's soccer senior Sydney Collins was named Pac-12 Defender of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon. This is the second straight week that Collins won the award as Collins and Angelina Anderson both won weekly awards last week as they helped the Bears standout defense.
