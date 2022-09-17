Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
BUSEFINK BRINGS HER BEST TO THE TABLE
CORTLAND OH- Don’t look now, but Lakeview girls soccer has put together a seven win season so far. Last season, the Bulldogs finished at 4-9-1. It is one of the most dramatic turnarounds that we see in the sports arena this season. One of the big reasons why the Bulldogs have been able to turn the tide is their senior leadership. One of the seniors we had to shine a light on is Lexi Busefink. She has been putting in the work for four years, and now it’s the time that her team results start to show. When asked what made the program’s turnaround possible, she said it’s all about everyone on the team accepting, understanding, and executing their job. When the whole team is in sync on the soccer field, good things will happen.
ysnlive.com
FITCH WINS SEVENTH STRAIGHT
BERLIN CENTER OH- If you happened to have a bad case of “The Mondays” The Austintown Fitch Falcons and The Western Reserve Blue Devils had the cure in last night’s contest at Berlin Center. Anytime these two opponents square-off, it is sure to be a great volleyball match! Both teams went into Monday night having some really good attackers, with each side having a player with 150+ Kills in the season already!
ysnlive.com
URSULINE IRISH FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 5) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish got back on track last week with a 28-14 victory over a very tough Warren G. Harding squad. The Raiders struck first after a very long touchdown by star quarterback Dalys Jett, but after that Ursuline settled in. Jack Ericson was very efficient through the air for the Irish, connecting on 16-of-20 pass attempts for two touchdowns through the air. Led by the passing attack, Ursuline was able to rattle off 28 unanswered points en route to their victory.
ysnlive.com
BLUE DEVILS SHAKE OFF TOUGH LOSS
Following two tough matchups with both The Mineral Ridge Rams and The Austintown Fitch Falcons, The Western Reserve Blue Devils went into Tuesday night with hope of ending their six set losing streak. Their opponent? The Waterloo Vikings made the trip from Atwater to Berlin Center in an Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference battle on The Scarlet Tier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ysnlive.com
FULTZ ISN’T HARD TO FIND
NORTH JACKSON OH- Some players stick out on the court or field every time they lace up. Whether it’s because of a unique pick in shoes, a bright headband, or just how they play, none of the fans have to try hard to spot them once the game starts. For Jackson Milton volleyball that player is Emily Fultz. Fultz’s effort and ability to pop up anywhere on the floor make her just about the easiest player to find. You’ll never see Emily give up on a play. Even if she’s on the other side of the court, you can bet she’s giving the ball a look, and making sure that if she doesn’t get to it, it’s not because of lack of effort. This ability to never give up also makes Fultz an incredible leader for the youth of the team. The back row defense of the Blue Jays relied on youth, and they get to see serious tenacity everyday to set the standard for the program.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW HAS WON 21 CONSECUTIVE SETS WITH SWEEP OVER CANFIELD
Canfield, OH- The Lakeview Bulldogs continue to terrorize opponents as they beat Canfield 3-0 on the road. The Bulldogs have won 21 consecutive sets dating back to August 30th, when they lost set one to Girard 25-18, before winning in 4 sets. Tonight against Canfield, Maggie Pavlansky put on a serving clinic scoring 17 service points, while also gathering 30 assists. Tara Lytle was also a force to be reckon with, killing 17 attacks. Defensively, Brooke Schneider dug out 15 balls to lead the Bulldogs defense.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD WINS ON MILESTONE FILLED NIGHT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- A conference battle took place in Garrettsville on Tuesday night. The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier had two of its best setters on full display! With Carla Ramirez Ortiz of Campbell grabbing her 1000th career assist in just her junior season. On the other side of the fence, Madeline Shirkey tallied her 1500th career assist at Garfield in her senior campaign. As both milestones highlighted the night, the teams lit up the court with some competitive play!m.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW LEAVES THEIR FOOT ON THE GAS
NILES OH- Lakeview continued their roll through the season on Tuesday night as they went to Niles and swept the Dragons. (25-12 25-12 25-15) Tara Lytle once again led the Bulldogs in kills with 15. Mallory Mailach was masterful setting up the offense finishing with 20 assists. Reagan Price served up 7 aces, and 12 service points. Maddie Bayus led the defense with 10 digs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ysnlive.com
ROSS ROLLS ON THE LINE
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Being a lineman at the varsity level in high school football is a very hard job. Getting the starting nod to be upfront at Ursuline High School can be even tougher. Colton Ross has embraced that role during his time at Ursuline, and it has paid dividends. Ross is one of many seniors that start on the offensive line at Ursuline, and he has embodied the leadership role all season long.
Get to know Farrell’s Kabron Smith: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS ESCAPE THRILLER WITH STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- South Range responded from their tough loss to Boardman on Monday by coming away with a thrilling 5 set victory over Struthers on Tuesday. (23-25 19-25 25-18 25-16 15-6) Maria Primavera led the Raiders with an impressive double double having 20 kills, and 16 digs. Sarah Kuhns also...
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN PROTECTS HOME AGAINST RAIDERS
BOARDMAN OH- Boardman got a huge momentum building win on Monday night as they fended off the visiting South Range Raiders in straight sets. (25-21 25-22 26-24) Gia Triveri led the Spartans offense by finishing with 10 kills. Cami Goske, and Sydney Yauger both finished with 8. Kam Duritza set up the offense well totaling in 18 assists. Gianna Cicchillo led the Spartans defense with 25 digs. Yauger was in double figures in that category with 10. As a team Boardman got themselves 68 digs, with just 6 total errors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ysnlive.com
MOONEY DIGS DEEP FOR FIVE SET WIN
YOUNGSTOWN OH- It was a back and forth battle on Monday between Liberty and Mooney. In the end, it would go five sets a result Liberty Is all too familiar with. They couldn’t do enough to win this time however as Mooney ended set 5 on a 6-1 run to win the match (15-25 25-18 26-24 17-25 16-14)
ysnlive.com
POLAND GETS VICTORY IN STRAIGHT SETS
Poland, OH- The Bulldogs swept the United Eagles in a non-conference match on Monday night. The leading attacker on the season Sarah Forsyth led the way with 14 kills. For the Eagles, Grace Knight had 7 kills and 7 digs to lead the team. The Bulldogs served the volleyball well,...
ysnlive.com
MARLINGTON SPOILS WARRIORS PLANS
BELOIT OH- Coming in to Tuesday night West Branch and Marlington were fighting for first place in the EBC. The Dukes came in to gym and owned it from the beginning. They swept the Warriors to keep a firm hold of the EBC lead (25-12 25-22 25-17) The Dukes lone...
ysnlive.com
BLUE JAYS BROOM NEWTON FALLS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Jackson Milton tamed the Tigers of Newton Falls in three straight sets in non confernece play Monday night. Emily Fultz had her best game of season with 21 service points, 2 aces, 9 kills, 18 digs. Riley Headley added 11 service points with 4 aces. Mia Greco had 8 kills with 4 blocks. Paige Grope had 21 assists. Charlie Saunders in her first varsity start as a freshman had 2 kills, 3 aces and 5 assists.
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN OFFENSE BAFFLES BEARS
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Boardman could do no wrong on offense, as their scheme left East looking around on Saturday afternoon. When the smoke cleared it was the Spartans on top 42-8. It was advantage Boardman from the start as the Spartans went right down the field on their first drive. They capped it off with a 10 yard touchdown run by Willy Torres. The next time the Spartans got the ball, lightning would strike fast. Thomas Andujar found KeJaun Robinson for a 60 yard burst through the air. There was no stopping the Spartans offense from that point on.
WFMJ.com
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
ysnlive.com
CHEER CHARGES THE CROWD
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – A lot of school pride is displayed on Friday nights at Stambaugh Stadium when the Ursuline Fighting Irish are battling under the bright lights. The cheerleaders for the Irish lead the way on the sidelines with chants as the loud student section recites them for the crowd to hear. Seniors Ashley Fabry and Hannah Zetts are two of the many cheerleaders who help lead the way for the Irish fans under the Friday Night Lights. Steve Leslie caught up with Fabry and Zetts for our weekly Ursuline Cheerleading Profile at the Golden Dawn to hear what it’s like to be a cheerleader for Ursuline, the school pride that so many share, favorite memories from their time dawning the Green and Gold, and much more!
Comments / 0