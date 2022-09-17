Read full article on original website
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere
While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY
There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
See All The Unbelievable Buffalo Bills Themed Boats in 1st Ever Boat Parade
Wow. What what an absolute riot was had in Buffalo, New York this weekend. The Bills Mafia organized the 1st annual Bills Mafia Boat Parade and if you wouldn't know....you would have thought this city was celebrating a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl victory. Take a look at all of these pictures below.
West Seneca man says SUV had more issues after visit to local shop
In August Adam Dipietro brought his SUV into Mr. Tire in West Seneca to replace an alternator, but he said when the job was done the vehicle was in worse shape than it was before he brought it in.
North Tonawanda’s City Market contender for top NYS Farmers Market
North Tonawanda’s City Market needs just a few more votes to be ranked as the #1 Farmers Market in New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanzo Beverage to close in November, layoff 48
OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean beer and wine distributor is shutting down and eliminating all 48 jobs. Sanzo Beverage Co. Inc. filed a layoff notice with the State Department of Labor on Sept. 16, and the jobs are slated to end on Nov. 14. According to the filing, the...
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
Fall Weather is About to Visit and Stay in Western New York
It's been a pretty good summer in Western New York, all things considered. The month of July brought major heat to the Buffalo region and we went a while with not much rain in June and July. Summer usually sticks around through most of September. The first official day of...
buffalorising.com
Infilling: 157 Weiss Street
Property owners Paulette and Steven Heather are seeking approval to construct a single-family home at 157 Weiss Street in Kaisertown. The two-story residence would be constructed on a 3,000 square foot (30’ x 100’) lot where a previous residence was destroyed by fire. The residence requires three variances:
Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York
Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
Big Mistake Made By Western New Yorkers This Weekend
So many people from all over Western New York made this huge mistake this weekend. You may remember…the Borderland Music + Arts Festival returned to East Aurora this weekend at Knox Farm State Park. Tons of bands performed at this year’s festival, including Donna The Buffalo, Michael Franti +...
Check out this “beef on weck cheese ball”
Emily Lonigan is the director of community education at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
investigativepost.org
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs
Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
Fire on Grant Street causes $300k in damages, ruled accidental
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0