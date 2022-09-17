ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere

While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
BUFFALO, NY
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
BUFFALO, NY
Old Falls Street to host Oktoberfest on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday. The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities. The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Sanzo Beverage to close in November, layoff 48

OLEAN, N.Y. — An Olean beer and wine distributor is shutting down and eliminating all 48 jobs. Sanzo Beverage Co. Inc. filed a layoff notice with the State Department of Labor on Sept. 16, and the jobs are slated to end on Nov. 14. According to the filing, the...
OLEAN, NY
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand

If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
BUFFALO, NY
Infilling: 157 Weiss Street

Property owners Paulette and Steven Heather are seeking approval to construct a single-family home at 157 Weiss Street in Kaisertown. The two-story residence would be constructed on a 3,000 square foot (30’ x 100’) lot where a previous residence was destroyed by fire. The residence requires three variances:
BUFFALO, NY
Free Rabies Clinic This Weekend In Western New York

Erie County will be offering another free rabies clinic this Saturday for dogs, cats, and ferrets. This weekend's clinic is a drive-thru clinic which means you never have to leave your vehicle to get your pet their shot. I did this last year with my cat Stamp. We pulled right up. They grab her cat carrier, took her to the vet, who was right outside, and Stamp got her shot and was back in the car with me in about 5 minutes.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
BUFFALO, NY
Fire on Grant Street causes $300k in damages, ruled accidental

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire responded to the scene of a fire on Grant Street early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen area of the commercial building. Damage is estimated at $300,000. Fire investigators ruled the fire as accidental, involving a countertop fryer. No injuries were reported.
BUFFALO, NY
