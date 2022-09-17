Read full article on original website
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Jaszczak's Two Goals Propel No. 1 West Chester to 4-1 Triumph Over No. 8 IUP
WEST CHESTER, PA - Sr., F Claudia Jaszczak (Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown West) scored two goals, and Paige Wolfe (Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown East) and Olivia Quagliero (South Hampton, N.J./Seneca) each added a tally, as top-ranked West Chester pulled away from a determined Indiana (Pa.) squad to pick up a 4-1 non-conference victory under the lights at Vonnie Gros Field Tuesday evening.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Golf Final Round at Howard "Bud" Elwell Invitational Cancelled Due to Rain
ERIE, Pa.-The second round of the Howard "Bud" Elwell Fall Classic hosted by Gannon University in Erie, Pa. has been cancelled due to weather in the area and course conditions. West Chester concludes the tournament in fifth led by a tied fourth place finish from Ryan D'Ariano (West Chester, Pa./Rustin)...
Comments / 0