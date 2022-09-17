How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 from UK, USA and everywhere on DAZN and 1 free live stream

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin – aka Canelo GGG 3 – is on today, Saturday September 17 at approximately 11pm ET, 8pm PT. Dues to the time difference it's on Sunday September 18 in much of the world: 4am BST, 1pm AEST and 3pm NZST. Predicted timings for main event title fights such as this potential classic rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin – often called Gennady in Western media because it is easier to spell – are always at least somewhat approximate. The main card will kick off less approximately at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am BST, 10am AEST and midday NZST.

Alvarez is favourite to win the fight. He’s at 1/4 which in a two-horse race is bordering on disrespectful to opponent Golovkin – he’s way out at 21/5. That seems a little jarring as Golovkin is the undisputed middleweight champion right now and has only ever last one fight – admittedly that was against Canelo. Alvarez has been a champ at four weights and is an all-time great. However, Kazakh Golovkin is hardly a slouch and unlike his opponent, he hasn't ever had to take six months out due to failed drugs tests caused by, according to Alvarez, 'eating contaminated meat.'

Fun fact: 'Canelo' is Spanish for 'cinnamon' and Alvarez is known by that name because he is both sweet and spicy. Not really; it's due to his red hair. His opponent is called 'GGG' for slightly more obvious reasons: his full name is Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. If you unfortunately end up outside of the country when the fight airs, not to worry, you can use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions .

What time can I live stream Canelo vs GGG?

The fight will go ahead on Saturday September 17. But just to be clear, due to the time difference between Las Vegas and much of the world, in the UK, Europe Australasia and large tracts of the world, it will be on Sunday September 18.

The main card will kick in at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 2am CEST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST , with the headline act set to begin after 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 5am CEST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST.

This is the third time now that Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have done battle.

So far, these two can't quite find an ending that makes the fans happy. The first match ended in a draw, even though many believed Golovkin was the clear winner. Despite an incredibly close fight the second time around, Canelo took a majority win. This time, can Canelo clear it all up with a second win or will the waters muddy further with a GGG win.

As the two get ready for this third match-up, their records stand out as some of the best in boxing history. Canelo holds 57 wins, two draws and just two losses. Golovkin too has a serious history. 42 wins, and just one loss and one draw – that's his two previous fights against Alvarez – make him a more than worthy opponent. Apparently the two genuinely dislike each other, although you hear a lot of bs along those lines around big boxing fights. Certainly, the draw in their first fight was highly contentious and according to Alvarez's promoter Eddie Hearn, "Canelo cannot stand him… Gennady Golovkin says all sorts to the media and rarely says it to his face." I wouldn't say that was exactly cast iron proof, but whatever.

The winner will take all of Golovkin's super middleweight belts. Canelo is coming off a loss, but that was as as a light heavyweight, against Dmitry Bivol. No disrespect to Bivol but this super-middleweight rematch is the one the boxing world has really been waiting to see.

Read on to see a full guide of how to watch Canelo vs Golovkin 3 online, with the option of a free live stream from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin fight: who else is on the card tonight?

In order from start (8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am BST, 10am AEST and midday NZST)

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley – Bantamweight

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina – Junior Welterweight

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza – Lightweight

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo– Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway – Middleweight

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado – Super Middleweight

Jesse Rodriguez (c) vs Israel Gonzalez – WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Saul Alvarez (c) vs Gennady Golovkin – WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight titles

How to live stream Canelo vs GGG 3 in the UK, USA, Australia… and pretty much everywhere else

DAZN has exclusive rights for everywhere outside of Mexico. This huge boxing event is another jewel in the crown for the sports streaming giant.

In the UK you can watch the event with a £7.99 per month DAZN subscription , plus a £9.99 PPV cost. That makes the UK the cheapest PPV option to watch the fight, which is unusual.

For those in the US or Canada, the cost is higher. In the US it's $64.99 to watch the fight and CA$84.99 in Canada. In Australia it will cost AU$44.99 and for those in New Zealand, NZ$24.99. All these costs are on top of the subscription cost – scroll down a touch for the relevant price near you. View Deal

How to watch a Canelo vs Golovkin DAZN stream on your TV

DAZN is primarily an app, so it's very easy to watch on your laptop or mobile. That doesn't mean it's hard to watch on TV though. If you have a reasonably new smart TV you can just download the TV-specific DAZN app from your TV's app store. Then, you either sign up or log in to DAZN from there. As far as we can see this works on all new-ish Sony, LG and Samsung TVs plus anything running the Roku TV platform and Amazon Fire TV sticks and boxes – basically all your mainstream streaming devices.

If you want to watch the big fight on your big screen and it doesn't appear to have the DAZN app, you may be able to cast to compatible TVs from your phone or laptop – either via Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay. Failing that, it's time to get medieval and bust out a cable and run it from your phone or laptop to your television.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you do find yourself outside of DAZN's streaming boundaries, you can make use of a VPN to fix this, unblocking restrictions and allowing you to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 as if you were at home.

How to live stream Canelo vs Golovkin 3 for free

While most coverage around the world is behind a pay wall with a DAZN subscription required on top of a steep PPV rate, people of Canelo's home country Mexico can tune into a free Canelo vs Golovkin 3 live steam on Azteca 7 .

If you happen to be outside of Mexico and wish to tune in, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-locks on Azteca 7's stream. Full details on how to do this follow. Obviously, if you’re only able to speak English, you will have to quite rapidly learn to speak Spanish if you want to understand the commentary, while DAZN will be using their regular team of boxing experts . You may or may not like them but they fully speak English.

How to live stream Canelo vs GGG if you're abroad

If you've fatally timed a holiday to coincide with this monumental boxing event, don't worry. While you would normally find the content geo-blocked and unable to watch outside of your country, one of the best VPNs can get you around those pesky blocks.

A handy streaming VPN will allow you to jump onto a server within the UK, US or anywhere else in the world showing this event. The VPN will change your IP address to make it look like you are watching from that country, conveniently getting around all geographical limits.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this event with ExpressVPN.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee , allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

