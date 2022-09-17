ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

PopCrush

Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
survivornet.com

‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
verywellhealth.com

Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
WebMD

Philips Respironics recalls masks used with breathing devices

Sept. 7, 2022 -- Medical device maker Philips Respironics is recalling some masks used with breathing machines because of potential risk of serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced. The masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps that can interfere with implanted metallic medical devices and cause...
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Healthline

What Is a VATS Procedure?

Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) is a minimally invasive procedure that doctors use to diagnose and treat chest conditions. During a VATS procedure, a surgeon inserts a thin tube with a camera through a small incision between your ribs. Your surgeon may also insert special tools through another incision to perform tasks like removing a lobe of a lung or draining fluid.
msn.com

Major Causes of Shingles Virus!

After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
entrepreneursbreak.com

A Detailed Account of Common Shoulder Injuries

Your shoulder joints are one of the commonly used joints, making them prone to injuries. Anyone can injure their Cumming shoulder joint, but athletes are more susceptible to it. You may not realize how essential your shoulders are until you can’t lift your arm to comb your hair. Most of the time, shoulder injuries improve with rest, cold compression, and rest. However, if the pain is intense or you can’t use your shoulder, you may need to see a professional. The following are some of the most common shoulder injuries.
MedPage Today

Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia

NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
childrensdayton.org

why is my teen losing so much weight?

What are the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease?. Has your teen lost an unexplainable amount of weight? Have they expressed concern about seeing blood in their poop? Whether these symptoms show up on their own or together, they may be the body’s way of saying something more serious is going on.
