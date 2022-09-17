Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
Itchy Palms? Here's What Your Body's Trying to Tell You
Many causes of itchy palms are benign and easy to manage, but nonstop itching can sometimes signal an underlying health problem. Find out likely causes for itchy palms, along with treatment tactics.
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
survivornet.com
‘I Felt Like My Legs Were Cemented to the Floor:’ Bodybuilder Teen Left Paralyzed from the Waist Down Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Just A Slipped Disc’ But It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Teenage powerlifter Brandon Hackett, now 20, is thankfully walking again after a terrifying Ewing sarcoma last year that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors initially mistook the rare tumor, which forms in the bones or soft tissue, for sciatica due to a slipped disc. Ewing sarcoma is a...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Sciatica?
Most people experience flare-ups when the sciatic nerve is compressed or pinched. Aging, obesity, physical work, and prolonged sitting can contribute.
WebMD
Philips Respironics recalls masks used with breathing devices
Sept. 7, 2022 -- Medical device maker Philips Respironics is recalling some masks used with breathing machines because of potential risk of serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced. The masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps that can interfere with implanted metallic medical devices and cause...
survivornet.com
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
Doctors Find 55 Batteries In Woman's Body — 'Highest Reported Number' Ever
The terms “emergency” and “AAA” typically connote a roadside incident. Certain doctors in Dublin, however, are unlikely to ever associate those terms with anything but a recent surgery — during which they found dozens of batteries in a 66-year-old woman’s colon and stomach. A...
The vagus nerve: Your body's communication superhighway
Get to know the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve in the body.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Healthline
What Is a VATS Procedure?
Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) is a minimally invasive procedure that doctors use to diagnose and treat chest conditions. During a VATS procedure, a surgeon inserts a thin tube with a camera through a small incision between your ribs. Your surgeon may also insert special tools through another incision to perform tasks like removing a lobe of a lung or draining fluid.
My baby girl went to bed ‘happy and healthy’ but never woke up
WHEN mum Tara Lyons and dad Daniel O'Sullivan put their 15-month-old daughter to bed - they never imagined it would be the last time they tucked her in. Little Sofia Lyons-O'Sullivan had been 'happy and healthy', but had been suffering with the sniffles in April 2020. Her parents just thought...
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
How To Tell If You Have A Separated Shoulder
A separated shoulder involves damage to the connection between the shoulder blade and the collar bone. Here's how to tell if you have this injury.
entrepreneursbreak.com
A Detailed Account of Common Shoulder Injuries
Your shoulder joints are one of the commonly used joints, making them prone to injuries. Anyone can injure their Cumming shoulder joint, but athletes are more susceptible to it. You may not realize how essential your shoulders are until you can’t lift your arm to comb your hair. Most of the time, shoulder injuries improve with rest, cold compression, and rest. However, if the pain is intense or you can’t use your shoulder, you may need to see a professional. The following are some of the most common shoulder injuries.
MedPage Today
Trazodone Commonly Used Off-Label for Insomnia
NEW ORLEANS -- The antidepressant trazodone is no stranger to off-label use, especially for insomnia, a real-world study found. Among 1.4 million patients identified from U.S. medical and pharmacy claims data, over 100,000 were prescribed trazodone. Of these, 61% were diagnosed with depression within the previous 12 months, 39% were diagnosed with insomnia within the previous 6 months, and 22% were diagnosed with both, reported William V. McCall, MD, of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
childrensdayton.org
why is my teen losing so much weight?
What are the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease?. Has your teen lost an unexplainable amount of weight? Have they expressed concern about seeing blood in their poop? Whether these symptoms show up on their own or together, they may be the body’s way of saying something more serious is going on.
