Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. All weekend, a patient had a heart rate of 120 to 150. Patient who is 65 yr old has an intensive history of tachy, dm, heart failure, severe obesity. Yet not one weekend nurse called the doctor. Their reasoning was since his parameters on the monitor are low bp 70, high Bp 155, it was OK because it was within parameters. I noticed it was high, like 140 to 150 when I walked in. When he was sleeping it was 140 to 150.

