Seeking a Preceptor for my FINAL clinical!
I am set to be done with the PMHNP program at Herzing Univ after my Spring 2023 semester (Jan-April). However, my clinical preceptor I had lined up just fell through. Now I need a PMHNP for 180 clinical hours. My application deadline is early October, so I have less than a month to find a new preceptor. I am in Racine, WI. I can use telehealth for all 180 clinical hours.
Nurses Didn't Call Doctor
Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. All weekend, a patient had a heart rate of 120 to 150. Patient who is 65 yr old has an intensive history of tachy, dm, heart failure, severe obesity. Yet not one weekend nurse called the doctor. Their reasoning was since his parameters on the monitor are low bp 70, high Bp 155, it was OK because it was within parameters. I noticed it was high, like 140 to 150 when I walked in. When he was sleeping it was 140 to 150.
