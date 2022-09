MADISON, Wis. – The Edgewood College Eagles women's volleyball squad opened the Edgedome for the 2022 season Tuesday night. They hosted Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) foe Marian Sabres. The Eagles (6-4, 1-1 NACC) controlled the entire match against the Sabres (4-10, 1-1) as they earned a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15).

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO