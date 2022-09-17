Read full article on original website
James R. Barnes
James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Earl P. and Florence (Slingliff) Barnes. Jim was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. On July 20, 1957, he...
Clarion University Football: Robert Lachmann Earns PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors for September 19
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly award winners for September 19. (Photo by Breanna Stalsitz) Clarion defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles stymie Lock Haven in a 44-7 win on Saturday.
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina. He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Clarion, PA, the son of Gary Weckerly and the late Susan June “Susie” (Stewart) Weckerly. Mike graduated from Clarion...
James “Jim” Paul Exley
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin passed away on September 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station. Born on May 30, 1937 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late James L. and Cecilia (Nalapa) Exley. Jim proudly served in...
Ann M. Moodie
Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin, passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugarcreek Station. She was born on December 5, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Richard Fort and Sara (Liyon) Ford. She grew up with her many siblings in Berea, Ohio. Ann married the love of her...
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr.
Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born at home on August 26, 1951 in Lawrence Township, PA. He was the fifth of 6 children born to Lester and Agnes...
Nicholas D. Mitchell
Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 31, 1951, to the late Nicholas and Clara Mitchell. He was a 1969...
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley
Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was married to Edward Dunkerley on August 16, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Dunkerley was a very active member...
Doris L. Goodman
Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. She was born on Dec. 25, 1959 in Clarion, PA, the daughter of late Darhl L. and Lillian B. (Silvis) Kunselman. Doris received her Master’s Degree from Slippery Rock...
Elizabeth Ann Snyder
Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on October 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on September 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton, PA, with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.
Dorothy J. Hilliard
Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 5, 1926, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger. She was married on...
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will)
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City Pennsylvania. Gerald was Born June 6th 1993 In Seneca PA to Gerald William McClellan Sr and Pamela Marie McClellan (Woods) he was the youngest of three children they shared together. Gerald...
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on September 16, 2022. Born on September 25, 1931 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Amy (Kelly) Baker. On September 18, 1953, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Scott of...
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
Charles F. Smith
Charles F. Smith, 89, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022 at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born in Clarion, PA to Frances (Reinsel) and Fredrick A. Smith on April 20, 1933. Charles attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated in 1951 from Immaculate Conception High School. He was drafted at 18...
Pearl M. Cutright
Pearl M. Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away with her family by her side Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Mrs. Cutright was born August 29,1941 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Ida M. (Craft) Wise. She...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
Joseph J. Hollabaugh
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh. He was married to Betty Wood on November 11,...
SPONSORED: Get Double the Deals at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get double the deals because it’s Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Power Days at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Get 0% financing for 72 months on New 2022 Ram Pickups and New Jeep Gladiators. Don’t forget we make it easy to order your...
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Threatening UPMC Staff, Woman Falls Victim to Phone Scam
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Threatening Staff Members at UPMC. PSP Franklin has released the details of an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
