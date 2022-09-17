Read full article on original website
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
peoplenewspapers.com
Jesuit Dallas Earns National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor
Jesuit Dallas was the only private school in Texas named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. This recognition, following a nomination by the Council for American Private Education, is based on Jesuit’s exemplary achievement and overall academic performance. The campus is one of five private high schools in the country to earn the honor this year.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
rejournals.com
$61 million construction loan secured for suburban Dallas seniors housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $61 million in construction financing for the development of The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit assisted living, memory care and independent living community in Garland, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. JLL worked on behalf of the joint venture sponsor, JAMP...
peoplenewspapers.com
Park Cities Resident Voted President of Salesmanship Club of Dallas
Tim Marron of the Park Cities was elected president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas for its 103rd year. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is committed to providing children with educational and therapeutic programs of Momentous Institute. The organization also hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute. “It...
peoplenewspapers.com
SkinSpirit Opens in Preston Royal
SkinSpirit, the number one provider of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S., opened its second Dallas-area location in Preston Royal. The location offers both innovative technology and a spa-like setting, bringing in nurse practitioners and aestheticians to offer facials, injectables, lasers, and more services. “Our mission is to inspire...
peoplenewspapers.com
Student Achievements: Four to Celebrate
Episcopal School of Dallas junior William Wexford Grogan was selected to perform bass in the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at the Musikverein on Aug. 1. He auditioned for the series earlier this year and was accepted to the program of the highest-rated high school performers across the world. A 13-year musician, he joined 200 performers from the U.S., China, Canada, and Qatar in Vienna, Austria for the performance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Homecoming Football Game, Police Say
Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.
fox4news.com
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds
DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado Barbecue Will Soon Open in Cowtown
Hurtado Barbecue started off as a pop-up at Division Brewing in Arlington in 2018, peddling a distinct style of "Mexicue" that founder Brandon Hurtado grew up eating in his own backyard. Just five years later, Hurtado Barbecue has a brick-and-mortar in Arlington, along with a sidecar bar, Hayters, and a...
dallasexpress.com
Relocation of Dallas Jail Could Alter City Skyline
The Dallas County Commissioners Court is considering relocating the county jail and criminal courthouse. The complex which houses the jail and courthouse, formally known as the Lew Sterrett Justice Center, is located at the corner of West Commerce Street and Riverfront Boulevard on the western edge of the Dallas skyline.
Dallas Observer
As Housing Costs Rise, Oak Cliff Development Company Has Big Plans for Southern Dallas
The real estate development company Oak Cliff Community Investment Fund has proposed a new housing development in the southern Dallas neighborhood aimed at continuing to provide affordable housing to the area. Called the Parks at Oak Cliff, the development will be a 63-acre development with mixed-income housing for more than...
keranews.org
Nike’s planned distribution center in Dallas County hits snag over lack of diversity at the top
But a vote on the proposal has been delayed for the second time. Two weeks ago, county commissioners wanted more time to read the company’s latest report on diversity in the company’s hiring. Now, the company asked that it be removed from the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
