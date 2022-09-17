16 New Historical Fiction Books To Cozy Up With This Fall

Related
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
I'm An Audiobook Girl, So Allow Me To Talk About 16 Books I Listened To And Loved
From compelling fiction to riveting nonfiction and memoir, you won't want to stop listening to these audiobooks once you start.
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Chronicles of Narnia, The Royals and Medieval actor William Moseley says he leaped at the opportunity to play Edgar Allen Poe in Raven's Hollow because the film shows the American author as he's never been depicted before. Premiering Thursday on Shudder, the film...
An Intimate History of Evolution by Alison Bashford review – Darwin’s outriders
A sprawling history of the Huxley family charts the evolution of science, society – and the Huxleys’ promotion of Darwin’s theories
Literary icon and Sacramento native Joan Didion honored for her career
SACRAMENTO — Literary icon and McClatchy High School alumni Joan Didion was honored in her hometown of Sacramento.Hundreds of people gathered at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City to honor Didion who died in Dec. 2021."Joan crafted her own unique sensibility of distance and biting clarity. She was a gentle person and quiet spoken and fierce in her honesty," said Former California Gov. Jerry Brown.Didion was born and raised in Sacramento in a home on 22nd & T Street. She went to McClatchy High School and attended Sacramento City College before graduating from Berkley and moving to New York City.Former Supreme Court Justice and McClatchy alumni Anthony Kennedy reflected on his friendship with Didion."Joan spent most of her time after school editing her articles for the high school newspaper and her essays for class."Her work was so influential that the Sacramento Historical Society commissioned a life-size statue of Didion to sit in the Sacramento room of the main library.
26 Facts About Birdwatching That Will Give You Something To Crow About (Sorry)
There is an alternate map for Central Park in New York City that names specific trees, bushes, fields, and benches that only birders use. Maybe the Magic Bush is truly magical?
I'm Curious If You Think These 32 "B" Movies Are Terrible, Amazing, Or So Bad They're Good
The cheesier the better.
