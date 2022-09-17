ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 New Historical Fiction Books To Cozy Up With This Fall

By Kirby Beaton
1. The Two Lives of Sara by Catherine Adel West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fyqj1_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 6

When Sara King boards a train to Memphis, she has nothing to her name besides her secrets and the child growing in her belly. Trying to outrun her past in Chicago, she winds up in the open arms of Mama Sugar, the kind matriarch of a popular boarding house. In 1960s Memphis, segregation is still rampant, but change is looming over the city. Freedom Riders and the messages of Martin Luther King Jr. are spreading, and Sara finds herself drawn to a local schoolteacher, Jonas, who shares her tentative hope for a better future. But when Mama Sugar's past comes back to haunt her, Sara and Jonas will be caught in the middle, and their next choices will impact everything. An encompassing novel that captures a tumultuous time period with a dazzling mix of heaviness and joy.

2. On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20S5Jp_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 6

This warm and sentimental novel takes us to 1950s San Francisco, where three sisters — Esther, Chloe, and Ruth — have perfected their singing-and-dancing routine since they were kids. Under their mother Vivian's tutelage, the trio make up "The Salvations" — and they've just hit it big with a talent agent. But, as Vivian will come to realize, her daughters are now women with their own hopes and dreams apart from hers. Set against a fast-gentrifying neighborhood, one sister decides to fight, one falls into a lover's arms, while one just wants to be heard. And Vivian will have to let go of her control...or watch everything she loves be torn apart.

3. The Witch and the Tsar by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A887Y_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 20

In the vein of Madeline Miller, this debut tackles a well-known myth from a new point of view. In 1560s Russia, half-mortal/half-goddess Yaga Mokoshevna (or Baba Yaga to those who fear her) is vilified by mortals for their mistrust of her powers. But that doesn't stop them from asking for her help in the dead of night — including the czaritza Anastasia, who comes seeking a cure for a mysterious illness. After discovering the illness was actually an attempted assassination, Yaga is thrust into the political sphere. The novel spans 20 years of her (immortal, of course) life as Yaga fights to protect her homeland amidst brewing war. A fantastically spun tale like nothing you've ever read before.

4. Rust in the Root by Justina Ireland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10946M_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 20

A seasoned expert at blending historical and fantasy, Ireland returns with a new book set in 1930s America where magic and technology have combined to form a new industry: Mechomancy. Laura Ann Langston is a young queer mage hoping to jumpstart her career when she ends up as the apprentice of The Skylark, a powerful, but mysterious, mage. Together, they work to investigate blights into the Dynamism, the force that mages pull their magic from. But what they uncover is something unseen for years, not since Black mages were once killed for their power. This darkness could put Laura Ann and the Skylark's careers — and lives — in jeopardy. This novel brilliantly weaves painful history with a fantastical magic system to create something absolutely riveting.

5. The Matchmaker's Gift by Lynda Cohen Loigman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0zEJ_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 20

In 1910, young Sara Glikman has just arrived in New York City to discover she has a gift: She can see streaks of light that tie together true soulmates. But once she begins to try her hand at matchmaking, the male matchmakers in her Jewish community refuse to believe an unmarried girl could enter their line of business. Meanwhile, in 1994, Sara has passed away and left her granddaughter, Abby, her journals. Abby soon realizes she inherited Sara's gift and, as a divorce attorney, attempts to use it on her clients to...not-so-great results. As we follow these parallel storylines, Sara and Abby follow their destinies with an abundance of character and charm. Plus, the dual timelines are rife with fun historical details.

6. The House in the Orchard by Elizabeth Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymuz2_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 27

Widowed in World War II, Peggy should be ecstatic when her late husband's aunt Maude leaves her the family estate. But Peggy's father-in-law's dire warnings about Orchard House give her caution. So, she decides to spend one night there, only to discover Maude's childhood diary. From there, we fall headfirst into Maude's world, learning about the death of her parents and subsequent move from London in 1875. There, a mysterious woman named Kitty Greenaway is set to be her guardian — but Maude's brother Frank is adamant that Kitty has something to hide. As Maude grows closer to Kitty, she'll have to determine who to trust and who has her best interests at heart. A twisty read full of complex characters and mystery.

7. House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2mrc_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 27

Marion Shaw has only ever known poverty and desperation, so when she sees an opportunity to go North — where the wealthy live in luxury and drink blood to stay healthy — she takes it without hesitation. Soon, she's the House of Hunger's newest bloodmaid and even the Countess Lisavet takes a liking to the taste of Marion's blood. As her bond with Lisavet grows, so does her fall into the House's world of darkness and debauchery. But when her fellow bloodmaids begin to fall ill, Marion will have to unveil the ancient secrets hidden within the house's walls...before it's too late. This Gothic horror is as rich as blood and as delectable as honey.

8. Foul Lady Fortune by Chloe Gong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dd0Z4_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: September 27

In 1927, Rosalind Lang betrayed her gang and almost destroyed Shanghai — and herself. Four years later, the experimental process that saved her life has given her indestructible powers, which she now uses in her role as an assassin. Her code name: Fortune; her mission: to infiltrate a Japanese-funded newspaper connected to a string of murders. But in order to make her part believable, she must pose as the wife of another spy, Orion Hong. Despite their differences — and their respective secrets — the two band together to unravel this conspiracy. A thrilling followup to Gong's hit duology, this book will have your heart racing — for more than one reason.

9. Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnMbh_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: October 4

A vivid retelling of a classic novel that asks, "Who was the real Hester Prynne?" Isobel Gamble was a young seamstress in Edinburgh when she and her husband Edward were forced to flee to the New World after his opium addiction left them penniless. But after only a few days in Salem, Edward joins a departing ship as a medic, leaving Isobel alone in a foreign country. There, she meets Nathanial Hawthorne, a troubled man haunted by ancestors and witches, while she struggles with her own mysterious secrets. The two become dangerously close, even as their relationship threatens doom. A unique take on a story that tackles what it costs to be an "unusual" woman.

10. Will Do Magic for Small Change by Andrea Hairston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tisgH_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: October 11

A mind-bending blend of history, fantasy, and sci-fi, Hairston's latest follows Cinnamon Jones (granddaughter of Redwood and Wildfire, from her previous book) as she unravels a mystery following her brother Sekou's death. Sekou leaves Cinnamon a book simply called "The Chronicles," which details the story of an alien life form called "The Wanderer" who first appears in West Africa in 1892. Cinnamon and her friends team up to piece together the mystery of this book and how it connects to Cinnamon's past. This book glitters with West African magic, unconventional love, and creatures you won't forget.

11. Uncanny Times by Laura Anne Gilman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6IHC_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: October 18

It's 1913, and although America teeters on the edge of a new, modern era, there are still ancient creatures that stalk the night. That's where the Huntsmen come in: defenders ready to fight the Uncanny no matter the cost. Siblings Aaron and Rosemary Harker — and their trained dog, Bother — are huntsmen who are investigating the suspicious death of a distant relative when hints of an Uncanny arise. But something isn't right in Brunson, New York, and they better get to the bottom of it before it's too late. An atmospheric and delightfully spooky historical fantasy that's perfect for fall reading.

12. Such a Pretty Girl by T. Greenwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDnOI_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: October 25

This engrossing novel is a timely look into childhood fame, mother-daughter relationships, and how we consume media. Former child star Ryan Flannigan has been living peacefully in Vermont for years, so she's shocked when news breaks that a wealthy investor — who has been arrested for child sex trafficking — had a compromising photo of her as a preteen. Worst of all, an inscription suggests the photo had been a gift from Ryan's estranged mother. Jumping from Ryan's childhood in 1970s New York to the present, the mystery of what happened to Ryan, her relationship with her mother, and the tainted photo reveals itself as Ryan grapples with her past and present colliding.

13. Lost in the Long March by Michael X. Wang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAYDn_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: November 1

An epic, multi-generational novel set during The Long March about two people caught in the crosshairs of war. In 1934 China, shy gunsmith Ping has fallen in love with seasoned veteran — and staunch Marxist — Yong, who instead seems to favor Ping's best friend. On the night before a great defeat, Ping sabotages his friend's gun, causing his death. As the army begins a year-long retreat, known as The Long Walk, Yong turns to Ping for comfort, although the relationship is tinged with guilt. Yong becomes pregnant and, with a crying baby stalling the army's progress, decides to leave him with a local woman. Twelve years later, their son enlists in the Japanese army to search for his parents, who never returned. A sweeping tale of country, family, and war that is rich with well-researched historical detail.

14. When Franny Stands Up by Eden Robins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfT6A_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: November 1

Part Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , part magical realism, this sparkling debut follows Franny Steinberg, a woman who knows the unique power of laughter. While the men of Chicago have left to fight in World War II, the women have stepped up into typical "men's" jobs — including stand-up comedy. To everyone's shock, something unbelievable happens when a woman makes an entire crowd laugh: She is transformed. Every woman's "Showstopper," as this transformation is called, is different, but when Franny accidentally ends up onstage one night, she realizes her Showstopper could be powerful enough to change everything. A warm hug of a novel that empathetically covers topics like trauma, queerness, and gender equality.

15. Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTwwF_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: November 8

This sapphic novella is a short — but wild — ride into grimy and gritty 1940s noir. Magical private investigator Elena Brandt made a deal with the devil 10 years ago to trade her brother's soul for her own. In three days, her deal is up, and she'll be sent down to Hell. But her best client (who reveals herself as a demon) offers her a better deal: track down a serial killer terrorizing the city, and she'll not only save Elena's soul but offer her the chance to live happily ever after with the love of her life, Edith. Elena accepts, but these murders aren't just murders — they're something far more dangerous.

16. All the Blood We Share by Camilla Bruce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvABc_0hzR0jaQ00

Release date: November 22

True crime fans will love this gruesome take on the real story of a family of murderers. In 1871, Kate Bender and her family flee their farm after one of them murders a local man. Settling in Kansas, they each try to make desperate cash in their own way: mother Elvira by whipping up herbal potions or Kate by posing as a medium for the locals. But the Benders' main cash flow comes from robbing and murdering transients who land on their doorstep. As the family falls deeper into their twisted crimes, their secrets bubble to the surface. A horrifyingly realistic view into the minds of a serial killing family that really tormented the old West.

Community Policy