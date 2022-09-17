16 New Historical Fiction Books To Cozy Up With This Fall

Release date: September 6

When Sara King boards a train to Memphis, she has nothing to her name besides her secrets and the child growing in her belly. Trying to outrun her past in Chicago, she winds up in the open arms of Mama Sugar, the kind matriarch of a popular boarding house. In 1960s Memphis, segregation is still rampant, but change is looming over the city. Freedom Riders and the messages of Martin Luther King Jr. are spreading, and Sara finds herself drawn to a local schoolteacher, Jonas, who shares her tentative hope for a better future. But when Mama Sugar's past comes back to haunt her, Sara and Jonas will be caught in the middle, and their next choices will impact everything. An encompassing novel that captures a tumultuous time period with a dazzling mix of heaviness and joy.

