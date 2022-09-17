ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Belton, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Belton, TX
Belton, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
Belton, TX
Education
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas High School#High School Football#Broncos#Wolves#American Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Fnl Game
ourdailybears.com

Week 3 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #17 in Coaches, AP Polls

The post-Week 3 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are #17 in both major polls, Coaches and AP, after a 42-7 win over Texas State last night. We probably would have been higher but for BYU’s big loss at Oregon and Penn State’s big win over Auburn. Both the Ducks and the Nittany Lions jumped the Bears in this week’s AP Poll, which had Baylor at the same spot as last week. Penn State made a similar jump in the Coaches Poll because SEC teams are just by default amazing, so beating them makes you amazing, too, regardless of whether their coach is openly referred to as a lame duck across social media.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kiss 103.1 FM

Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help

After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy