University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
2 Central Texas school districts revamping procedures for football games
Two local school districts changed their safety policies after a child experienced a scary situation with an alleged would-be kidnapper under the bleachers.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
KWTX
‘I want you’: Trial of Waco man accused of killing mother of his children takes emotional turn during courtroom outburst
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Quest Aljabaughn Jones’ murder trial got off to an unusually emotional start Tuesday after the victim’s stepfather angrily interrupted a defense attorney’s opening statements with an explicit-laden outburst before the judge ordered him from the courtroom. Jones, 31, is on trial in Waco’s...
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
ourdailybears.com
Week 3 Rankings Update: Baylor Now #17 in Coaches, AP Polls
The post-Week 3 CFB rankings are out, and the Baylor Bears are #17 in both major polls, Coaches and AP, after a 42-7 win over Texas State last night. We probably would have been higher but for BYU’s big loss at Oregon and Penn State’s big win over Auburn. Both the Ducks and the Nittany Lions jumped the Bears in this week’s AP Poll, which had Baylor at the same spot as last week. Penn State made a similar jump in the Coaches Poll because SEC teams are just by default amazing, so beating them makes you amazing, too, regardless of whether their coach is openly referred to as a lame duck across social media.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
Police: 2 teens shot and hospitalized late Monday in Killeen
Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Killeen, officials said. Those with possible information regarding the shooting can contact the Killeen Police Department.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
fox44news.com
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
Arrest made in Killeen murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
fox7austin.com
Retired DPS trooper dies in standoff after allegedly killing his wife and 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
Fort Hood soldier arrested in murder investigation of 34-year-old woman
An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been arrested in a murder investigation after a 34-year-old woman was found shot to death.
Former Connally ISD teacher arrested, again, on stalking charge, deputies say
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A former Connally ISD teacher was arrested for the second time on Monday on stalking charges, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Timothy Bruner was arrested following an investigation where he reportedly used Instagram to commit the crime. The crime was discovered after another...
