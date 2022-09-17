ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battalion Texas AM

2023 A&M football schedule announced

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Texas A&M football announced its schedule for the 2023 season. Here’s which 12 matchups are on the docket for next fall:. Sept. 30: Arkansas, Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Oct. 7: Alabama at Kyle Field. Oct. 14: Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies ride defensive wave to 17-9 win over Hurricanes

For junior quarterback Max Johnson, the answer was simple when asked how it felt to return to the gridiron after being named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback earlier this week. After a win over a top-15-ranked program, the feeling is likely mutual for the 12th Man. “I love playing with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Men’s rugby takes care of business at 7’s tournament in Austin

Texas A&M Men’s Club Rugby Maroon Side won all four matches at the First Red River Rugby Conference 7’s tournament of the season in Austin. Playing against the University of North Texas, the University of Texas, Baylor University and Texas Tech University, the Aggies outscored each opponent Saturday, Sept. 17, by a collective score of 122-7, allowing only one try in one of the matches. Ten players scored over the day-long event across the four matches.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

