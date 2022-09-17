ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
Ector, TX
marioncoherald.com

Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
KTRE

Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
#Hornets#Como Pickton High School
KICKS 105

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Silver Alert canceled after elderly man found

CADDO MILLS, Texas (KXII) - A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after an 84-year-old man was found. The Caddo Mills Police Department were asking for help locating Alvin Dison. Police said Dison was last seen on County Road 2700 in Caddo Mills at 10:19 a.m. Monday. Police said Dison...
CADDO MILLS, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Sherman, TX (with Photos & Maps)

Sherman, Texas is a relatively small city, but it houses the county seat of Grayson, Texas. Therefore, it attracts all kinds of visitors. Of course, visitors have to eat. There are scores of choices when it comes to food. In this listicle, we tell you all about the best restaurants in Sherman, TX. Please note, we have not intentionally left any restaurants off this list. Entries were chosen completely at random.
SHERMAN, TX
moderncampground.com

Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership

The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
LONGVIEW, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Discovered Near Local School

A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash

ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
ALLEN, TX

