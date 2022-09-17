Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday morning's drawing. "A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Hawkins! #TexasLottery#Texas," the lottery tweeted.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
manestreamnews.com
McKinney High School begins the 22-23 school year with a new administrative team
Beginning this school year, McKinney High School’s administrative team has some familiar faces and some new ones. Emma Johansson finds out more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
KTRE
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
KXII.com
Silver Alert canceled after elderly man found
CADDO MILLS, Texas (KXII) - A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday afternoon after an 84-year-old man was found. The Caddo Mills Police Department were asking for help locating Alvin Dison. Police said Dison was last seen on County Road 2700 in Caddo Mills at 10:19 a.m. Monday. Police said Dison...
rejournals.com
$61 million construction loan secured for suburban Dallas seniors housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $61 million in construction financing for the development of The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit assisted living, memory care and independent living community in Garland, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. JLL worked on behalf of the joint venture sponsor, JAMP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Sherman, TX (with Photos & Maps)
Sherman, Texas is a relatively small city, but it houses the county seat of Grayson, Texas. Therefore, it attracts all kinds of visitors. Of course, visitors have to eat. There are scores of choices when it comes to food. In this listicle, we tell you all about the best restaurants in Sherman, TX. Please note, we have not intentionally left any restaurants off this list. Entries were chosen completely at random.
moderncampground.com
Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership
The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
Injuries reported after motorcycle, truck crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A major crash occurred between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of CR 273 and Linwood Drive in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Injuries have been reported, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. DPS, Chapel […]
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
dallasexpress.com
Bombshell Discovered Near Local School
A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash
ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
fox4news.com
18-wheeler flips over barrier on US-75 overpass in Fairview, driver killed
FAIRVIEW, Texas - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash near the Allen-Fairview border where a big rig fell off of an overpass. Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Premium Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Comments / 0