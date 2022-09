KNOXVILLE---The Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team saved their best for last shooting 2-over 286 in the final round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. The squad shot 880 for the 54 holes at Cherokee Country Club. That final tally tied for sixth lowest of the day and moved the Mocs past BYU into 11th place.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO