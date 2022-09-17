ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Journal Inquirer

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha's Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar...
TEXAS STATE
Journal Inquirer

Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
GEORGIA STATE
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven

According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
PADUCAH, KY
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut makes a case for ranked choice in elections

Ranked-choice voting has an endorsement from Governor Lamont, a Democrat, and an open mind from his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, so it is doubly worth discussing during this election campaign. The ranked-choice idea applies to election contests with three or more candidates, contests that present the risk that the candidate...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take...
ENVIRONMENT
Journal Inquirer

CT on pace for another multibillion-dollar budget surplus

Less than three months after the state closed the 2021-22 fiscal year with a staggering $4.3 billion surplus, Connecticut again is piling up the black ink in huge numbers. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office reported Tuesday that the General Fund — which covers the bulk of operating costs in the current, $24.2 billion budget — is on pace for a $445 million surplus. That’s up $146 million from the $299 million cushion Lamont and lawmakers built into the latest budget when they approved it last May.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Bob Stefanowski unveils $2 billion tax relief plan for CT

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski unveiled a nearly $2 billion tax relief plan Tuesday that would ease burdens on consumers, small businesses and those who pay property taxes, would expand the state’s fuel tax holiday and extend it through 2023, and would bolster the cash-starved unemployment trust. Stefanowski, who...
CONNECTICUT STATE

