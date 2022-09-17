Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Inquirer
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar...
Journal Inquirer
Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut has voter fraud; and fly illegals to New Haven
According to those who supervise Connecticut's elections, voter fraud is not a problem in the state -- or at least not outside Bridgeport, where questions of honesty in elections often arise. Last week the state Elections Enforcement Commission began investigating a complaint that a worker for the campaign of a...
Journal Inquirer
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut makes a case for ranked choice in elections
Ranked-choice voting has an endorsement from Governor Lamont, a Democrat, and an open mind from his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, so it is doubly worth discussing during this election campaign. The ranked-choice idea applies to election contests with three or more candidates, contests that present the risk that the candidate...
New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut. The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state. He cashed the...
Journal Inquirer
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona unleashed more rain on Puerto Rico on Monday, a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island, and National Guard troops rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take...
Journal Inquirer
CT on pace for another multibillion-dollar budget surplus
Less than three months after the state closed the 2021-22 fiscal year with a staggering $4.3 billion surplus, Connecticut again is piling up the black ink in huge numbers. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office reported Tuesday that the General Fund — which covers the bulk of operating costs in the current, $24.2 billion budget — is on pace for a $445 million surplus. That’s up $146 million from the $299 million cushion Lamont and lawmakers built into the latest budget when they approved it last May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Inquirer
Bob Stefanowski unveils $2 billion tax relief plan for CT
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski unveiled a nearly $2 billion tax relief plan Tuesday that would ease burdens on consumers, small businesses and those who pay property taxes, would expand the state’s fuel tax holiday and extend it through 2023, and would bolster the cash-starved unemployment trust. Stefanowski, who...
Comments / 0