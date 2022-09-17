Less than three months after the state closed the 2021-22 fiscal year with a staggering $4.3 billion surplus, Connecticut again is piling up the black ink in huge numbers. Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office reported Tuesday that the General Fund — which covers the bulk of operating costs in the current, $24.2 billion budget — is on pace for a $445 million surplus. That’s up $146 million from the $299 million cushion Lamont and lawmakers built into the latest budget when they approved it last May.

