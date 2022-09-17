Read full article on original website
Related
John Fogerty Reveals How Creedence Clearwater Revival Got Its Bayou Sound
“I destroyed all the outtakes. That’s why there aren’t all sorts of bonus tracks and things from Creedence,” John Fogerty tells me.That certainly explains why, while there are an astonishing seven studio albums that were released during his iconic band Creedence Clearwater Revival’s brief existence from 1968-1972, and countless greatest hits compilations, there are no “lost songs” and just a handful of live releases.That’s what makes Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall all the more special. The live album, and Netflix documentary and concert film, both out this weekend, find the band that soundtracked the Vietnam War era,...
Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death
Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Country Music Couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are on a Health Journey Together
Country music star Garth Brooks is currently on tour in Europe, but before his opening night, he had a big announcement to share. As of Sept. 14, 2022, Garth addressed his significant weight loss with the Irish press, revealing that he was now the same weight at age 60 that he had been at age 35.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89
Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
Comments / 1