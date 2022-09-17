Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Related
North Texas (+11.5) vs. Memphis on Saturday: GAME NOTES
North Texas (+11.5) vs. Memphis on Saturday: GAME NOTES North Texas (+11.5) vs. Memphis on Saturday: GAME NOTES North Texas (+11.5) vs. Memphis on Saturday: GAME NOTES North Texas (+11.5) vs. Memphis on Saturday: GAME NOTES
Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns with big induction class this fall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame returns this fall with its second annual induction class, which includes many of the biggest names in the history of athletics in the Bluff City. The 2022 class of inductees was selected...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about upcoming events listed below:. Week of Hearing & Healing –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Tiger Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who attends Eastern Michigan after playing with University of Memphis, has been charged with two felonies after authorities say they found a firearm during a traffic stop. Washtenaw County Sheriff spokesman Derrick Jackson said deputies Bates was pulled over after he failed to stop at […]
desotocountynews.com
Memphis Hustle hold local tryouts
Photo: Players scrimmage during Sunday morning’s local tryouts at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s a long shot, likely much longer than a deep three-pointer from the corner, but for 79 players from the Mid-South region, Sunday morning at Christian Brothers University’s Canale Arena in Memphis was their shot at getting closer to being in the National Basketball Association.
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Henigan ranked among the nation’s top passers
MEMPHIS – So much for a sophomore slump. Three games into his second season at the U of M, Seth Henigan is still dealing. Thanks to his 360 yard, three touchdown performance over the weekend, Henigan sits top 15 in the country with 940 yards passing and six TD. That and no interceptions. What should […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Latoya Dotson | Founder & Executive Director of Pink Savvy Inc. Brad Glover | General Manager at BABALU - East Memphis. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm. Philip Oliphant | Attorney at The Crone Law...
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
localmemphis.com
Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momcollective.com
Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022
It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
styleblueprint.com
The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!
A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
‘It’s open season on our vehicles’: Victim catches car burglar on camera
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– For the second time in two months, a Memphis man was forced to file an insurance claim after someone vandalized his truck. James Martin said he had only been at Life Time Fitness in Collierville for a short time last Monday when a bold burglar broke into his Silverado pickup truck and ripped […]
Comments / 0