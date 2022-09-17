ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
KCRA.com

Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS Sacramento

Bridgeway Lakes in West Sacramento at their lowest levels in 11+ years

WEST SACRAMENTO - A neighborhood lake is dropping fast but will a new plan help save it? Rick Barrett bought his home on Bridgeway Lakes 11 years ago and has never seen the water levels this low. "Just in the last month, I'd say it's really dropped down," he said. The lake is one of the main reasons he purchased this property.He says water that is usually about halfway up a retaining wall is now not even touching it and is replaced by a ring of mud. "I've got a boat over here that's just in the mud," he said....
ksro.com

Mosquito Fire Affected Areas Now Concerned with Flash Flooding

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas where the Mosquito Fire has burned. The blaze is 39-percent contained and is burning over 76-thousand acres of brush in Placer and El Dorado County. National Weather Service officials said the flood watch will last until tomorrow because of rainstorms that may cause debris flow. Residents in the area are asked to prepare for evacuation orders.
FOX40

WATCH: Burst pipe causes sinkhole in North Highlands neighborhood

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A sinkhole from a waterline break caused a disturbance at a North Highlands neighborhood Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.  In a video shared with FOX40 News, water from the burst pipe on McDermott Drive was spraying onto a vehicle and causing the nearby streets to flood.  […]
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
FOX40

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.  SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season. Here is […]
abc10.com

I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
CBS Sacramento

Large sinkhole was caused by burst water main in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Work is underway to repair a giant hole in the road that was opened up by a water main break in a North Highlands neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The scene is on Mt. Auburn Court, near McDermott Drive and Elkhorn Boulevard. While the hole appeared at the tail end of Monday's wet weather, Sacramento County officials say it appears that a water main break was the actual cause. Video taken by a neighbor showed water shooting from the sinkhole, indicating that a burst pipe was to blame. A car that was parked next to the hole suffered significant damage from the water and debris that shot out. The roof of a nearby home also suffered noticeable damage.  Crews are now at the scene to repair the line and patch the hole. Sacramento County officials say the work will likely take the rest of the day. 
ABC10

Flood Advisory issued for Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flood Advisory was issued for the Sacramento area as it gets pummeled by rain and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which will be in effect until 10:15 p.m. Authorities said minor local flooding of roadways and low-lying areas are possible as scattered...
Sacramento News & Review

The town that wouldn’t burn

In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
FORESTHILL, CA

