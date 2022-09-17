Read full article on original website
KTLO
Salesville man who poured gasoline on woman and threatened to light match makes court appearance
A Salesville man who is alleged to have poured gasoline on a woman, threatened to light a match and set her aflame appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-three-year-old Clayton Robert Moore entered a not guilty plea to charges of second degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third degree domestic battery.
KTLO
Man put on probation after pleading guilty to charges involving his mother
A 31-year-old man arrested after allegedly being involved in domestic disputes with his mother on more than one occasion appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Grant August Hall entered a guilty plea to the charges against him and was put on probation for 10 years. Police were called to...
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
KYTV
Family members of veteran, assault victim in northern Arkansas speak out
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home man appeared before a judge this week, accused of assaulting a female veteran in late August. Caleb Woodell, 31, faces a second-degree domestic battery charge. Mountain Home Police Department officers say the victim had stated she and Woodell had gotten into a...
KTLO
2 Izard County residents accused of discharging guns outside home with children inside
Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.
KTLO
Mushroom possession lands man on probation
A Mountain Home man arrested while in possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms entered a guilty plea to his charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old John Wesley Robert Reeder was put on probation for four years. A Mountain Home police officer stopped the car in...
KTLO
Izard County Sheriff asking for assistance to find missing Melbourne man
Authorities in Izard County are asking for your help in locating a missing man. 63-year-old Mark Mitchell Ellis was last seen in Melbourne. He is described as a white male, 5’11” with gray hair and blue eyes, and weighing 190 pounds. If you have any information regarding Ellis,...
KTLO
Jason Krug gets three years in prison and transfer to CCC
A number of criminal charges filed against Jason Joseph Krug stem from what started as a fairly routine traffic stop just before midnight in mid-September 2019. He appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week and pled guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center where he will receive addiction treatment.
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
KTLO
Previously convicted felon arrested for domestic battery and firearms charges
An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.
KTLO
Woman given 13 years in prison
A jury trial for a woman facing a number of major drug and weapons charges was made unnecessary when 35-year-old Katie Lee Fernandez pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. THE ARREST. On Oct. 9 2019, officers from several agencies, including...
Kait 8
High school criminal justice program receives retired patrol car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly donated retired police vehicle will now be at the center of learning at Nettleton High School. The criminal justice course will learn in an environment like none other. “Kids kind of get exposure to a lot of different things in the criminal justice system,...
neareport.com
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
KTLO
4 arrested on multiple drug charges
Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
Kait 8
New police chief appointed amid controversy
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a special session of the Hoxie City Council Tuesday night, the mayor appointed a new police chief. Mayor Dennis Coggins appointed Eric Cheatham to the position. In the meeting, we learned Cheatham has worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator. He’s also...
Kait 8
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families. Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case. “So...
Kait 8
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
whiterivernow.com
Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
