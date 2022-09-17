An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO