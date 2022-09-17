Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines
- Drugs found on female suspect after routine traffic stop. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines of the Tuesday edition
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Buffalo Chicken Mac. Bowl of White Cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with Buffalo Fried Lucille’s Chicken Bites and...
Comments / 0