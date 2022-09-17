Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
kbsi23.com
Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton man charged with 2021 Graves County burglary, theft
A Fulton man was arrested recently in connection with a 2021 burglary in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that in May of 2021, a garage on Tucker Road had been entered by an unknown person and a Dodge Ram truck was taken. The truck was recovered...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
westkentuckystar.com
Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches
Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
wevv.com
Horses seized in Saline County after foal found dead on owner's property, sheriff's office says
The Saline County Sheriff's Office says multiple horses have been permanently forfeited to the county due to mistreatment. A news release issued by the sheriff's office on Tuesday says that 12 horses were seized from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg back in July as the result of Griffith's failure to provide sufficient food, water, and care for the animals.
KFVS12
Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Need for a cigarette results in Metropolis man's drug arrest
A traffic stop and the need to smoke a cigarette exposed a Metropolis man's alleged drugs. Metropolis Police stopped a motorcycle last week because the license plate was obstructed. Police ran a check on the plate and found it to have expired eleven years ago, and it was issued to a different motorcycle.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man arrested for disorderly conduct after incident at sheriff's office
An Eddyville man under a pre-trial diversion agreement will face new charges after authorities said he caused problems at the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 50-year-old Joe P. Stinnett visited the sheriff's office on Thursday to inquire about an impounded vehicle, although he was apparently mailed a letter explaining the proper procedures for claiming the vehicle.
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
westkentuckystar.com
New phone scam targets McCracken County residents
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is once again reminding residents to be mindful of scammers. In a new scam targeting McCracken County residents, authorities said the scammers are calling customers of Jackson Purchase Energy to request a payment by phone. The number reported to be used by the scammers is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
KFVS12
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
