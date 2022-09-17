Read full article on original website
Raising the bar on education: US Secretary of Education urges districts to ‘reimagine’ schools
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is urging school districts across the nation to use federal funding to ‘reimagine’ education as students and teachers work to overcome challenges in the classroom. “The federal government, our role this year is just as important as in...
Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is under fire on social media and in the political arena after a conservative commentator made disputed claims regarding its transgender health clinic. Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, tweeted this week the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” as well...
Tenn. lawmakers work to remove slavery from State Constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers are working to pass a resolution for an amendment that would remove slavery and involuntary servitude from the Tennessee Constitution. Five years after the end of the Civil War, the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery; however, one exception remained. Tennesseans will have...
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
