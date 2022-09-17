ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Tenn. lawmakers work to remove slavery from State Constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers are working to pass a resolution for an amendment that would remove slavery and involuntary servitude from the Tennessee Constitution. Five years after the end of the Civil War, the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery; however, one exception remained. Tennesseans will have...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy