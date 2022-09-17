Read full article on original website
KDOT to Receive $39.5M Over 5 Years for EV Charging Infrastructure
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan has been approved and is set to receive $39.5 million total over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. The plan provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered EV charging network across the state.
Wichita City Council reaffirms vote on marijuana ordinance
Wichita City Council members have given final approval to a chance in city ordinances to remove marijuana possession from enforcement in Municipal Court. The vote was 5-2, as it was for the first round approval a week ago. Council members Bryan Frye and Becky Tuttle voted no. Councilman Frye asked...
Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
Officials in Valencia County, New Mexico say a missing woman was found dead and her husband was arrested in Kansas. 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome, New Mexico was reported missing by family members on September 6th. Her body was later found in Torrance County and an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa. Police arrested Aguilera-Gamboa on Saturday at a home in Garden City, Kansas.
Teen on bike hurt in west Wichita crash
An 11-year-old on a bike was hurt in crash in west Wichita this morning. The child was reportedly hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Central and Redbarn, between Ridge and Tyler. The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver involved in the crash...
FOP slams statements made by attorney for Wichita deputy police chiefs
The Fraternal Order of Police has issued a statement in response to claims made by the attorney for two current deputy chiefs and one former deputy chief in the Wichita Police Department. The attorney and the deputy chiefs are calling on two city officials to resign and they’re seeking a...
Colorado man charged in Wichita chase, crash from October, 2021
A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a chase last fall that ended in a crash at a west Wichita intersection. 48-year-old Ricardo Trevizo of Colorado Springs is charged with aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He also has an alternative charge of aggravated battery. Prosecutors can present alternative charges if there are two or more theories on how the crime was committed, and each charge can be presented to a jury. Trevizo is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude.
Upgrades planned for Century II
Wichita City Council members have approved a project for upgrades next year for the Century II Convention Center. The plan calls for rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, an upgrade for air conditioning systems, and an upgrade for the fire alarm system. The cost of the improvements will be just over $9.9 million, with $6.5 million coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and the rest covered by revenue from the city’s guest tax on hotel and motel rooms. This is part of a ten-year, $18 million plan for improvements to Century II, developed in cooperation with the ASM Global management firm that is booking events and managing operations at the facility.
WPD looking for runaway girl
Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away this morning. Jiselle Baker was last seen around 1:50 a.m., in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn, a neighborhood near I-235 and Zoo. Baker was last known to be wearing a blue t shirt, black leggings and...
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
Wichita man charged in south side shooting incident
A Wichita man is facing charges related to a fatal shooting incident at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley is charged with criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a bond of $500,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on October 6th.
Salina men sentenced to prison for shooting a police officer during a 2020 traffic stop
Two Salina men have been sentenced to prison for an August, 2020 incident that happened during a traffic stop in Saline County. A Saline County judge sentenced 39-year-old Shawn Humphrey to a total of almost 24 years in prison for aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. 38-year-old Adam Humphrey was sentenced to over 20 and a half years. Both men also received 36 months of post-release supervision and they will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Harvey County officials warning of phone scam
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch out for a phone scam that has been reported. Some residents have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be “Deputy Stevens” and he is usually demanding money for missing a court date. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no such deputy and the office doesn’t make phone calls to demand payment for fees or fines.
KCC Offering Phone/Internet Discounts for Students, Families
If you are struggling to pay for phone and internet services, help is available to stay connected. The Kansas Corporation Commission is encouraging Kansans in need of assistance to apply for Lifeline and the Affordable Connectivity Plan (ACP). Both programs help low-income individuals and families stay connected so they can access healthcare, attend classes, keep up with homework, find jobs and call for help in an emergency.
Fire destroys Kingman apartment complex
A weekend fire displaced residents of an apartment complex in Kingman, and one person was injured. The fire was reported around 8 Saturday morning at the Eagle Acres apartments. The fire destroyed the 20 units at the complex and windy conditions hampered efforts to fight the blaze. One person was...
