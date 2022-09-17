Wichita City Council members have approved a project for upgrades next year for the Century II Convention Center. The plan calls for rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, an upgrade for air conditioning systems, and an upgrade for the fire alarm system. The cost of the improvements will be just over $9.9 million, with $6.5 million coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and the rest covered by revenue from the city’s guest tax on hotel and motel rooms. This is part of a ten-year, $18 million plan for improvements to Century II, developed in cooperation with the ASM Global management firm that is booking events and managing operations at the facility.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO