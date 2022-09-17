Read full article on original website
Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain’s ‘green’ king
LONDON (AP) — On a blustery November day last year Britain’s future king stood before world leaders to deliver a rallying cry that they should “act with all despatch, and decisively” to confront a common enemy. The clarion call — in the vast, windowless hall of...
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
Caviar, cod fish and cow vetch: Inside the Norwegian food revolution
My journey to food heaven ends in Hell.It is more pleasant than you would imagine. There are cliffs packed with pine trees, sweeping views of a vast fjord and a quaint mustard-coloured railway station.Mercifully, this is not the spiritual realm of perpetual evil and suffering, but an unassuming Norwegian village located across the Stjørdalselva river from Trondheim airport.Its sinister name – said to derive from the Old Norse word hellir, meaning “overhang” or “cliff cave” – is displayed on a Hollywood-esque sign high up on the hillside, greeting visitors at the gateway to Norway’s third largest city.Trondheim, around 20 miles...
