ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
WORLD
The Independent

Caviar, cod fish and cow vetch: Inside the Norwegian food revolution

My journey to food heaven ends in Hell.It is more pleasant than you would imagine. There are cliffs packed with pine trees, sweeping views of a vast fjord and a quaint mustard-coloured railway station.Mercifully, this is not the spiritual realm of perpetual evil and suffering, but an unassuming Norwegian village located across the Stjørdalselva river from Trondheim airport.Its sinister name – said to derive from the Old Norse word hellir, meaning “overhang” or “cliff cave” – is displayed on a Hollywood-esque sign high up on the hillside, greeting visitors at the gateway to Norway’s third largest city.Trondheim, around 20 miles...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy