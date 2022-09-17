ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball looks ahead to a thrilling weekend at Halenbeck Hall as they host No. 1 Wayne State and (RV) Augustana on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies battle the nation's top team at 6:00 p.m. CT Friday with Saturday's bout against Augustana set for 2:00 p.m. CT. Friday's match will be a White Out with fans encouraged to wear white to the contest while Saturday features a Red Glow Stick giveaway to the first 100 fans.

