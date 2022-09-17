Read full article on original website
No. 4 Huskies to battle No. 1 Wayne State, (RV) Augustana at Halenbeck Hall
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Volleyball looks ahead to a thrilling weekend at Halenbeck Hall as they host No. 1 Wayne State and (RV) Augustana on Friday and Saturday. The Huskies battle the nation's top team at 6:00 p.m. CT Friday with Saturday's bout against Augustana set for 2:00 p.m. CT. Friday's match will be a White Out with fans encouraged to wear white to the contest while Saturday features a Red Glow Stick giveaway to the first 100 fans.
St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Opens with Intersquad and Alumni Meets this Weekend
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team will return to action for the first time in the 2022-23 campaign this weekend, as the Huskies will kick off their season with the Red vs. Black Intersquad meet at the Halenbeck Hall Aquatic Center. The team will host intersquad meets on Thursday (Sept. 22) and Friday (Sept. 23), and an alumni meet on Saturday (Sept. 24).
