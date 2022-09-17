ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Comments / 1

Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak

According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Lake Pueblo State Park hosting Stargazing Night this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can take a tour of the night sky this weekend at Lake Pueblo State Park. The park is hosting Stargazing Night on Saturday, featuring the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society. The event will be located at the visitor's center and will feature a presentation in the...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo, CO
Sports
KXRM

Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest

PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado College#Peru#Estonia#The Pueblo Duals#Colorado Mesa#Roadrunners
KKTV

Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

Servicios de la Raza celebrates 50 years of contributing to community

The low riders, food, and music might get the community out, but it's the labor of Servicios de la Raza over the last 50 years that tugs at the heart. On Saturday the organization held a Fiesta Cookout at Chafee Park to honor and remember the contributions the group has made to the community. Servicios de la Raza was started during the Chicano movement in 1972.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
KKTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
TELLER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy