heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak
According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
KRDO
Lake Pueblo State Park hosting Stargazing Night this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can take a tour of the night sky this weekend at Lake Pueblo State Park. The park is hosting Stargazing Night on Saturday, featuring the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society. The event will be located at the visitor's center and will feature a presentation in the...
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is expecting a new baby. On September 15th, the zoo announced that Bailey, a 10-year-old reticulated giraffe, is expecting her second calf.
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KKTV
Dutch Bros. robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in broad daylight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating following a robbery in broad daylight on Tuesday. The reported robbery happened at 1400 N. Circle Drive, a Dutch Bros., at about 2:18 p.m. The coffee shop is located just off Palmer Park Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police aren’t sure if a weapon was used or how much money was taken.
CBS News
Servicios de la Raza celebrates 50 years of contributing to community
The low riders, food, and music might get the community out, but it's the labor of Servicios de la Raza over the last 50 years that tugs at the heart. On Saturday the organization held a Fiesta Cookout at Chafee Park to honor and remember the contributions the group has made to the community. Servicios de la Raza was started during the Chicano movement in 1972.
KKTV
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death was a suicide. The person was not...
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
KKTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Burglars haul ATM out of Pueblo restaurant
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Robert Dear can be forcibly medicated to stand trial, a judge ordered. WATCH: Broncos cave, help us find the biggest Broncos fans!. Submit your Broncos fan photos/videos at KKTV.com! Just search "GALLERY: Biggest Broncos fans" Warm start to the week. Updated: 20 hours ago.
KKTV
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit twice by a car while wandering through traffic Saturday night. Springs police tell 11 News the man was walking in the middle of Powers near Hancock Expressway as oncoming cars tried to swerve to avoid him. One driver was able to get around him, but the next two vehicles couldn’t and he was hit by both cars.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For months, KKTV 11 News has been hearing from people who tried to do business with a Colorado Springs man named Gary Gardner and had a horrible experience. Some people who have reached out claim Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company, was hired to...
KKTV
Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
KKTV
WATCH: Raw interview of Colorado Springs man accused of theft who is now wanted
WATCH: CPW officer hazes bear saving it from a critical 'strike'. Video from @CPW_SE Region (Colorado Parks and Wildlife.) Video from 9/18/22. Video taken 9/20/22 6:45 am. Objects were visible from Hartsel to Calhan Colorado according to 11 News Viewers. 11 News is working to find out what they are.
