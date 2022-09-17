ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

AFP

Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

It's one of the 20th century's most iconic photos: British archaeologist Howard Carter inspecting the sarcophagus of Tutankhamun in 1922 as an Egyptian member of his team crouches nearby shrouded in shadow. But unlike foreign team members, experts cannot put names to the faces in the photos.
allthatsinteresting.com

This Day In History, October 26th

What happened on this day in history: The Erie Canal opens in New York connecting the Atlantic Ocean with the Great Lakes, two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is born, and other important events on October 26. 1825: The Erie Canal Opens. The Erie Canal opens in upstate New York. In...
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
Andrei Tapalaga

People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them

Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
Anita Durairaj

The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves

Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
