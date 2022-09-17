Read full article on original website
WEEK 5 FOOTBALL (now featuring area leaders): Games kick off a day early
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. Football starts early this week with a pair of Thursday night games as Sikeston hosts Poplar Bluff in a SEMO North game and Portageville travels to Charleston in a SEMO South game. As reported earlier, a shortage of football officials in...
Incredibly young East Prairie FB 'showing flashes' of potential
DEXTER – The East Prairie High School football squad has taken it on the chin this season, as would be expected when a program has 23 players on its roster who are freshmen or sophomores while fielding just five seniors. However, if you watch the Eagles (0-4) carefully, there are moments in which first-year coach David Stalker’s athletes show real potential.
Bears bat around in fifth, mercy-rule East Carter
ELLSINORE — It was a hot one at East Carter and Greenville's bats were on fire with 14 hits for the Bears as they handed the Redbirds a 14-2 setback. Greenville used a big fifth inning to put it out of reach with 12 hitters stepping up to the plate and eight runs scoring.
Poplar Bluff lowers times, avoids DQs in meet win over Cape Central
POPLAR BLUFF — After losing by three points to Jackson in a meet Friday during which they were disqualified in four events, Poplar Bluff swimmers were in those same events Tuesday. The Mules won all but two events and didn’t get a single DQ in beating Cape Central 110-56...
Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'
DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
Juniors leading Bell City VB in season that 'is better than it has ever been'
Bell City volleyball notched its 14th victory in 16 matches on Monday with a very competitive 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 win over Puxico in Bell City. The Cubs’ 14-1-1 start is its best in over 13 seasons, which is as far back as MSHSAA has records for the program, and the Cubs’ are doing this on the foundation laid by a talented junior class of seven players who are leading the program.
Second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Malden Country Club
The Malden Country Club hosted the second-annual Carl Townsend Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament on Monday. In honor of the late Carl Townsend, former principal and superintendent of Malden schools, the tournament raises money to present two graduating seniors of Malden with a $2,000 scholarship. According to Townsend’s son, Carl Townsend...
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
Southeast Mo. State working to sell property it was previously going to demolish
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is moving forward with selling one of its properties. According to a release from the university, it will work with a realtor to sell the property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau, which formerly housed the Jane Stephens Honors Program.
Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County
Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
Missing Paragould woman found safe
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert has been inactivated for a missing Paragould woman. According to Paragould dispatch, 73-year-old Diana Gaskill was found safe around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill on Monday, Sept. 19.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Cape Girardeau crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on a busy Cape Girardeau road on Saturday, September 17. The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on the 200 block of North Kingshighway, just before 4:30 p.m. Both drivers were injured and taken...
