Thieves in the Night: Central Clarion Forces Seven Turnovers, Jase Ferguson Throws Four TD Passes, in 45-7 Win Over Punxsutawney

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center of Clarion is honored to welcome the addition of Dr. Christian Cyphert, PT, DPT as a provider to their practice. As many of the patients that we serve know, we are a provider of emerging regenerative and rehabilitative care for many musculoskeletal conditions utilizing osteopathic manipulation therapy (OMT) and chiropractic adjustments used in combination with Shockwave, Class IV Medical Laser, and High Energy Inductive Therapy to try to help patients with many difficult conditions live a more active, pain-free life, most often after other therapies such as surgery, pharmaceutical management, and steroid injections have been maximized, plateaued, or otherwise were not successful.

CLARION, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO