Thieves in the Night: Central Clarion Forces Seven Turnovers, Jase Ferguson Throws Four TD Passes, in 45-7 Win Over Punxsutawney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Karns City Puts Its Depth on Display in Volleyball Sweep of Depleted Brookville
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Whether it’s at the net, in the back row or on the service line, Rosie Carden and Ava Fox have found a way to get it done this season for the Karns City volleyball team. They were at it again on Monday night...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Take Advantage of Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Power Days at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.
Get 0% financing for 72 months on a New 2022 Ram Pickup. Get 0% financing for 36 months on a New Jeep Compass. Get 0% Financing for 48 months plus $1,00 Bonus Cash on a New 2022 Jeep Renegade. Get a $2,500 Factory Rebate on a New 2022 Jeep Cherokee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pa.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.929. Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984. Average...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Brookville Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Family Members
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Brookville Man Jailed for Threatening to Shoot Family Members. Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 17 were dispatched to Fox Lane, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a male threatening to use a firearm toward family members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Driver, Passenger Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Route 255
HUSTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 255 on September 7 injuring a driver and her passenger. According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:42 p.m. on September 7 on State Route 255...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Stimulus update: Hundreds of dollars will hit Virginia residents' bank accounts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. New bill will soon bring hundreds of dollars to Virginia residents' bank accounts. This rebate check will be a great relief for Virginia state residents.
explorejeffersonpa.com
An Attempt to Deter More Student High-rises in State College Raises Larger Debate About the Future of Downtown
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — In the past decade, a handful of 12-story luxury student housing high-rises have cropped up in downtown State College, dramatically changing the skyline of the small borough that’s home to massive Penn State University. (Photo: A proposed zoning change aims to deter more student...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at Amendment 2: the Property Tax Modernization Amendment
MORGANTOWN – Today we look at the second of four constitutional amendments that will be before West Virginia voters in November. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Ame. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Portobello Parmesano – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 2 large portobello mushroom caps (about 4 to 5 inches wide) -Remove and discard stems from mushrooms. Place mushrooms, cap side up, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Brush tops with oil. Broil 4-6 in. from the heat for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Accused of Striking Victim with Fence Post
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly striking a woman with a fence post. According to DuBois-based State Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, troopers responded to a residence along U.S. Route 322, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.
Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses
Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-the-job...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Commitment to Collaboration with Addition of New Provider: Dr. Christian Cyphert
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center of Clarion is honored to welcome the addition of Dr. Christian Cyphert, PT, DPT as a provider to their practice. As many of the patients that we serve know, we are a provider of emerging regenerative and rehabilitative care for many musculoskeletal conditions utilizing osteopathic manipulation therapy (OMT) and chiropractic adjustments used in combination with Shockwave, Class IV Medical Laser, and High Energy Inductive Therapy to try to help patients with many difficult conditions live a more active, pain-free life, most often after other therapies such as surgery, pharmaceutical management, and steroid injections have been maximized, plateaued, or otherwise were not successful.
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
Comments / 0