Sligo, PA

Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
PLUM, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Featured Local Job: Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility. NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!. Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On-the-job...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Sligo, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Open House Set for October 15

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company will host an open house on Saturday, October 15. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the fire hall located at 240 Madison Avenue in Brookville. The volunteers of BVFC have been hard at work this...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Brookville cop charged for groping woman in Sheetz while on duty

Editor’s note: WTAJ has reached out about Miller’s employment status with the police department. This article will be updated once that information has been made available. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Sigel man is facing charges after he groped a woman at Sheetz while he was in full uniform as a police officer, according to […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Dollar General in Wampum Broken Into Overnight Monday

(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 18 in in Wampum Borough at 12:32 AM Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, and upon arriving discovered that the front door of the store was broken and items were taken from the business.
WAMPUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt

Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Leechburg salon owner expands by adding boutique

A Leechburg salon owner has expanded her footprint in the area by adding a clothing boutique. Brianne Sofaly, owner of Elevated Hair Co., opened Oak + Pine. The store is online only, but Sofaly said there are plans to have a physical space for customers to shop. The 26-year-old said she had the idea to open a boutique for more than a year.
LEECHBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

