Tractor-Trailer Operator Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Culvert on I-80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer operator fell asleep at the wheel, and his vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert on Interstate 80 West in Pine Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred along Interstate 80, in Pine Township, Clearfield County, around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday
Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
explore venango
Police Seeking Identity of Driver Accused of Wrecking Vehicle into Multiple Mailboxes, Fleeing Scene
EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for assistance regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Emlenton Borough on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on Kerr Avenue, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
Police Release Update on Investigation of Excavator Stolen from Sugarcreek Borough Property
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released an update on the investigation of the theft of an excavator from a property in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, two white males were seen loading a Komatsu 120 Excavator from a property on Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Open House Set for October 15
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company will host an open house on Saturday, October 15. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the fire hall located at 240 Madison Avenue in Brookville. The volunteers of BVFC have been hard at work this...
Police: Brookville cop charged for groping woman in Sheetz while on duty
Editor’s note: WTAJ has reached out about Miller’s employment status with the police department. This article will be updated once that information has been made available. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Sigel man is facing charges after he groped a woman at Sheetz while he was in full uniform as a police officer, according to […]
beavercountyradio.com
Two Beaver County Residents Involved in Accident on Pa. 68 in Connoquenessing Twp.
(Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Pa. Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp., Butler County, last Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:35 PM involving two Beaver County residents. Upon arriving and investigating...
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
5th victim found in rubble of Mercer County farmhouse fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) - A fifth victim, a child, was found in the rubble of a Mercer County farmhouse after a fire. The coroner identified four of the five victims as 33-year-old Elizabeth Seltzer and her children, 1-year-old Jordan, 3-year-old Ainsley and 6-year-old Paisley. They're waiting on medical records to identify the other adult.Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The fifth victim was found after a coordinated search through the debris. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.
beavercountyradio.com
Dollar General in Wampum Broken Into Overnight Monday
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Dollar General on Route 18 in in Wampum Borough at 12:32 AM Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022, and upon arriving discovered that the front door of the store was broken and items were taken from the business.
Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt
Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Leechburg salon owner expands by adding boutique
A Leechburg salon owner has expanded her footprint in the area by adding a clothing boutique. Brianne Sofaly, owner of Elevated Hair Co., opened Oak + Pine. The store is online only, but Sofaly said there are plans to have a physical space for customers to shop. The 26-year-old said she had the idea to open a boutique for more than a year.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
September by the River brings out visitors, residents in Freeport
Away from the sound of music and the scent of funnel cake in Freeport’s Riverside Park, Ariel Cypher was working on her chalk art on Fifth Street Saturday afternoon. Cypher of Harrison was among participants in the chalk art celebration that is part of this year’s annual September by the River.
Gas prices decline for another week in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been steadily declining, although the current average still remains higher than what was reported at this time last year. As of Monday, people filling up in Pennsylvania are paying an average of $3.85 for a gallon of regular gasoline, which is down 7 cents from the week before, and down 40 cents from one month ago.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
