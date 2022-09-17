Read full article on original website
Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center.
Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. “Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
This morning is less muggy than yesterday even though it's not quite as crisp as last week. Plan on another hot afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s and hardly any rain. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. It was a hot...
Recognizing 75th anniversary of the Storm of 1947: 'Old Double Eye'
It was a hot one today! Thankfully, the humidity wasn’t too bad. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Tuesday morning. High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s.
Pass Christian small businesses cook up success
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth. At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”. Dorothy Roberts said those are...
Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Quiet seas, smooth sand beaches, and crews hope it stays that way. The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way. “We don’t have the debris to pick up and things of this nature,”...
Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi
Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser

One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
City of Moss Point denies Audubon Center expansion
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -After years of debating whether the Pascagoula River Audubon Center should be expanded, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen held the final vote at Tuesday night’s meeting. Things got heated at the meeting as several people expressed their opinions on extending the Pascagoula River Audubon...
Plans for Great Southern Golf Club site leave many Gulfport residents concerned
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Great Southern Golf Club is set to become a new residential area, but current homeowners aren’t in agreement with the change. A historic site in Gulfport will soon get a facelift and a new set of neighbors. Controversy surrounding construction at the Great Southern Golf...
Why one Mississippi mayor vetoed installation of traffic cams found in Ocean Springs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, we reported that Ocean Springs is facing a lawsuit over the city using cameras to ticket uninsured drivers. Now, WLOX learns about one Mississippi mayor who blocked the same cameras from being set up in his city. Earlier this year, the Columbus City Council...
Council votes to hear concerns regarding Great Southern Golf Club development at later date
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A development planned for the former Great Southern Golf Club site has neighbors speaking out. They listed their concerns Tuesday afternoon at the Gulfport City Council meeting. We’ve been keeping you up to date on a 177 home development set to be built on the historic...
Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax

Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries
The idea, presented to Harrison County's Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality.
Lawsuit against Singing River Health, former neurologist heading back to Jackson County court after recent decision
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A case related to a former Singing River Health System neurologist and one of his former patients will be heading back to Jackson County Circuit Court after a recent Court of Appeals decision. Wanda St. Andrie, a former patient of Dr. Terrence Millette, filed a...
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Hwy 90 Waveland wreck
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal crash on Highway 90 in Waveland Friday afternoon has been identified. The coroner confirms 29-year-old Aaron Childs from Pass Christian died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around...
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified. Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Thieves target Southern Memorial Cemetery
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several families were shocked to visit Southern Memorial Cemetery and realize their loved ones’ graves had been vandalized. Over the past several months, thieves have been targeting cemeteries. This time Southern Memorial Cemetery was on their list. After learning about vases missing from graves through...
