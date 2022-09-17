ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Meet Picayune's Hailey White, Miss Mississippi USA 2022

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Bay St. Louis remembers longtime restaurateur Tony Trapani

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. “Bay Saint Louis lost an icon of the tourism industry today,” read a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully on the same day as his dear Mother.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

City of Moss Point denies Audubon Center expansion

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -After years of debating whether the Pascagoula River Audubon Center should be expanded, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen held the final vote at Tuesday night’s meeting. Things got heated at the meeting as several people expressed their opinions on extending the Pascagoula River Audubon...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Sand beach crews stay busy despite good weather

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Quiet seas, smooth sand beaches, and crews hope it stays that way. The Harrison County Sand Beach Authority is going about its business while preparing for any storms that could head our way. “We don’t have the debris to pick up and things of this nature,”...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gulfport, MS
Sports
City
Picayune, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Gulfport, MS
Football
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Gautier, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

This morning is less muggy than yesterday even though it's not quite as crisp as last week. Plan on another hot afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s and hardly any rain. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. It was a hot...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Four die in weekend traffic crashes in South Mississippi

Four people died over the weekend in deadly car crashes that happened over the weekend in South Mississippi. Early Friday morning, a GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County when he collided with a utility pole. Chthey died from...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Harrison Central#Gautier Juco Football#Northwest Scholar Athlete#Cdt Scholar Athlete
WLOX

Mayor Billy Knight talks about Moss Point 2% restaurant tax

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
MOSS POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Happening Sept. 22nd: Renaissance the Runway fundraiser

Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle. A family friend tells us the teen was seriously injured and airlifted to USA Medical Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The nursery has been closed and abandoned for years, catching fire in 2019 and 2021.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian small businesses cook up success

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More small business milestones are happening in Pass Christian, as the city turns the page from Hurricane Katrina recovery to expansion and growth. At Roberts Place Café, the sign outside reads “cooked with love and served with pride.”. Dorothy Roberts said those are...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

New Pascagoula cannabis facility anticipates city’s green light

It’s also helped the least terns during their nesting season along with other aviary visitors. Members of the Hancock County community are in mourning Tuesday. Tony Trapani of Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis died on Monday. Happening Sept. 24-25th: Tevin Broyles Basketball Academy. Updated: 8 hours ago.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries

The idea, presented to Harrison County’s Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Financial Strategist Mitch Kramer on inflation and what's next for the economy. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT. |. It seems...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night around 9:40 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-10 in Jackson County. There, they found 34-year-old Preston Frank Robertson of Saucier, who died from the crash. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robertson was traveling east on I-10...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Motorcyclist identified in fatal Hwy 90 Waveland wreck

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a fatal crash on Highway 90 in Waveland Friday afternoon has been identified. The coroner confirms 29-year-old Aaron Childs from Pass Christian died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders reached the scene of the accident at around...
WAVELAND, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy