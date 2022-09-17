ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

WXII 12

'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
High Point, NC
Thomasville, NC
Dudley, NC
Thomasville, NC
Thomasville, NC
WXII 12

Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a fresh look

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look. According to Winston-Salem city officials, the top layer of the racing track will be milled and given a new surfacing starting on Monday. The reconstruction will fix wear and tear on the track that happened during the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Playbook#Highschoolsports#Parkland 8 Grimsley#Southeast Guilford
anglerschannel.com

Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

