Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph CountyThe Planking TravelerRandolph County, NC
WXII 12
'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic
Two exciting matchups bring the Winston-Salem community together to begin the 2022-23 Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The post Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Fan was angry about food order at West Cabarrus HS football game: Officials
The superintendent says the person who got mad about their food order was not a student, but the district and school administrators are looking into whether students were involved in all of the chaos.
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
WXII 12
Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a fresh look
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look. According to Winston-Salem city officials, the top layer of the racing track will be milled and given a new surfacing starting on Monday. The reconstruction will fix wear and tear on the track that happened during the...
WXII 12
Lexington: Possible bomb threat locked down middle school, police on scene
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington middle school was locked down after a potential bomb threat. According to Lexington police, the school's shelter-in-place order began around 9 a.m., and ended at 10:30 a.m. The potential bomb threat was made on social media. Officers are still on scene. This content is imported...
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
anglerschannel.com
Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake
SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Stokes county mom honored for work with Special Olympics
KING, N.C. — The American Red Cross is honoring Mitzi Britt at its annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of Special Olympics in Stokes County. For Britt, it's all about creating opportunities for her 23-year-old son. "You want to change the world for your kids....
WXII 12
Kernersville shooting leaves one in recovery
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is recovering from his injuries after being shot in Kernersville. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Kernersville police said two men got into an argument on East Bodenhamer Street. During that argument, Kernersville police said, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
WXII 12
Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
WXII 12
Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
WXII 12
Register for Salvation Army assistance for this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Save the date: The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced when you can register for Christmas Assistance. Online applications will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It'll be available again from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. Families from Forsyth, Davie,...
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
