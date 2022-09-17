ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting, Holding Gun to Wife’s Head

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars and facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting and holding a gun to his wife’s head. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez, of Emlenton, on Sunday, September 18, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Police investigating after gunfire hits car on Plum Street

Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident. Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit. Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re […]
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody

A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian struck, killed in Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
JAMESTOWN, NY

