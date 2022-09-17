Read full article on original website
Erie man found guilty in 2021 homicide case
An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of all charges this past week in court. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared in Erie County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Sept. 16, and was found guilty on all charges, including first and second-degree murder. He was found guilty in the murder of Casey Nadolny, 25. […]
Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting, Holding Gun to Wife’s Head
EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars and facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting and holding a gun to his wife’s head. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez, of Emlenton, on Sunday, September 18, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Suspects face over 20 charges in police chase, drug arrest: report
Three people were arrested after a police chase that at points exceeded 100 mph and plastic bags of meth were found, according to a police report.
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
State Police Calls: Brookville Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Family Members
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Brookville Man Jailed for Threatening to Shoot Family Members. Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 17 were dispatched to Fox Lane, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a male threatening to use a firearm toward family members.
Police Seeking Identity of Driver Accused of Wrecking Vehicle into Multiple Mailboxes, Fleeing Scene
EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for assistance regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Emlenton Borough on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on Kerr Avenue, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police...
Police investigating after gunfire hits car on Plum Street
Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident. Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit. Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re […]
Muddy Creek Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody
A man who is charged with killing a man in Muddy Creek Township is now in police custody. State police say 20-year-old Daniel Lloyd of Allegheny County was arrested in Michigan late last week. Lloyd is facing criminal homicide charges along with 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz for killing a 32-year-old man...
Police Release Update on Investigation of Excavator Stolen from Sugarcreek Borough Property
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released an update on the investigation of the theft of an excavator from a property in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, two white males were seen loading a Komatsu 120 Excavator from a property on Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Police use dog to capture woman they say sped through Mt. Vernon yard sale
A New Kensington police dog was used to apprehend a woman police say fled from an officer in Parnassus and sped through a neighborhood yard sale in Mt. Vernon on Friday afternoon. Alyssa Nicole Depanicis, 32, was arraigned Saturday on several felony charges including fleeing, escape and resisting arrest, misdemeanor...
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Threatening UPMC Staff, Woman Falls Victim to Phone Scam
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Threatening Staff Members at UPMC. PSP Franklin has released the details of an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred at UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 10:13 p.m. on Friday, September 16.
Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Coroner: 2 adults, 2 kids dead in Mercer farm fire; search for additional victim Tuesday
The Mercer County Coroner has confirmed the numbers from the farmhouse fire Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
Coroner warns of overdose uptick in Mercer County
The opioid problem in Mercer County has been a crisis for years and it's getting worse.
Coroner: Johnsonburg man suffers medical emergency prior to colliding with tanker truck
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise has released new details about Sunday's fatal crash on Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway. Muccio-Krise says 56-year-old Clement McAlee was traveling northbound when he suffered a medical emergency and collided head-on into a tanker truck. Authorities say McAlee was pronounced dead at the...
Pa. man killed in Warren County head-on collision
A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week.
