orangeobserver.com
Golden Oak home tops Horizon West-area sales from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
A home in Golden Oak topped all Horizon West-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. The home at 9861 Blaine Court, Golden Oak, sold Aug. 30, for $4.5 million. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,708 square feet of living area. HORIZON WEST.
orangeobserver.com
West Lake Hancock Estates home tops Horizon West sales from Sept. 3 to 9
A home in West Lake Hancock Estates topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Sept. 3 to 9. The home at 14326 United Colonies Drive, Winter Garden, sold Sept. 9, for $2.1 million. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and 4,867 square feet of living area. Days on market: 23.
orangeobserver.com
Orange County hopes to reinstate field parking for Windermere High Homecoming
After repairs to the damaged multipurpose field at Deputy Scott Pine Community Park are made, Orange County officials hope to be able to allow parking on the field for Windermere’s Homecoming game, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23. In an email sent to concerned residents, Orange County Parks and Recreation...
orangeobserver.com
Five things we learned about West Orange-area teams, Sept. 19, 2022
West Orange- and Southwest Orange-area teams had varying degrees of success Friday, Sept. 16. Here's what we learned from Week Four of the 2022 season. The Royals obtained their first win at Orangewood Christian Academy since 2006 after defeating the Rams 22-8 Friday night. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback James McGinn completed passes to seven different wide receivers, going 17 for 27 on passing for 141 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The team rushed for 272 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. The Royals defense allowed only 108 yards to the Rams during the game.
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
floridapolitics.com
Boom, boom: Suspended UCF instructor claims disturbing ‘racism,’ Nazis & corruption
'All of these were retaliatory for his opposition to the racism by UCF.'. According to Scott Launier, he witnessed a disturbing amount of racism at the University of Central Florida. But when he tried to sound the alarm, Launier said he lost his job as a UCF instructor. According to...
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
positivelyosceola.com
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
WESH
Tropical wave that may impact Florida given high chance of formation
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 98-L located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is one that may have an impact on Florida. "The system continues to show signs of organization and it...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
orangeobserver.com
Plantation Grove West home tops Ocoee sales from Sept. 3 to 9
A home in Plantation Grove West topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Sept. 3 to 9. The home at 11015 Groveshire Court, Ocoee, sold Sept. 7, for $485,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. OCOEE.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere home tops Windermere-area sales from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
A home in the town of Windermere topped all Windermere-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. The home at 322 E. Fourth Ave., Windermere, sold Aug. 30, for $1,725,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,760 square feet of living area. WEST ORANGE.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
WESH
New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
theapopkavoice.com
Truck Driving School coming to Apopka
Florida plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, producing more oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes, and watermelons than any other state, making the need for a fresh delivery of agricultural products an important factor. The ATA estimates that if current trends continue, the truck driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030. An aging workforce (20% of all Americans will be 65 or older by 2030) and an increase in early retirements triggered by the pandemic are likely the main reasons behind the shortage of truck drivers.
