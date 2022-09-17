Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health
UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
wcbu.org
How the new owners of the Twin Towers Mall plan to transform it into a 'hub of activity' for downtown Peoria
Downtown Peoria's Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. JPG Real Estate donated the four-story, nearly 40,000-square-foot building to the nonprofit organization Illinois Business Financial Services (IBSE). IBFS is currently based on the third floor of the building. Erik Reader is the president and CEO of the group that works...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
Central Illinois Proud
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish serves outstanding German food
To say I was distraught when Bayern Stube in Gibson City closed is probably a bit hyperbolic, but I was really bummed. I met Bayern Stube’s founder, Peter Schnabel, when he ran the Jumer’s Hotel in 1988. I sold advertising, and Peter set up a trade agreement with our television station. He was great to deal with, and for a young person just starting out in the real world, I got to eat at Jumer’s and simply sign for my meals and add a gratuity. Quite the sweet deal as Jumer’s was still in their heyday serving excellent cuisine.
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
starvedrock.media
Wellness Check Near Ottawa Hotel Leads To Discovery Of Body
A startling discovery on the north side of Ottawa. Just after 8 o'clock Monday morning, police were called to the 100 block of West Stevenson Road around the Comfort Inn location to check on a person inside a vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the person they were checking on to be dead. The name of the individual is not being released yet.
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
1470 WMBD
Pekin business target of vandalism
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Negotiate With Barricaded Subject
Some scary moments on the west side of Ottawa. Just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Detective Corporal Kevin Reynolds says an individual barricaded themselves inside their home and was threatening to harm officers. After some negotiating, the individual was taken into protective custody without incident.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
